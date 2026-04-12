Upcoming Concerts in Austin You Can’t Miss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Austin’s live music scene is one of the city’s biggest highlights, with talented artists performing all year long across every genre. This year, Austin welcomes a mix of legendary performers and rising artists, making it a diverse and fresh concert season. If you are a concert lover like me, there’s plenty to look forward to, especially with the upcoming lineup. Here are a few shows you won’t want to miss:

Stevie Nicks Famously known for Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time. Combining her solo songs with the band’s top hits, her performances carry a sense of nostalgia that resonates with fans across generations. At 77 years old, her stage presence remains timeless. Don’t miss her show at the Moody Center on April 22nd. Florence + The Machine Fronted by singer and songwriter Florence Welch, known for her outstanding vocal range, Florence + The Machine delivers ethereal and emotionally charged performances that are able to captivate any type of audience. Even if you think you haven’t listened to their music, you’ve likely heard iconic hits like Dog Days Are Over and Shake It Out. After more than a decade of releasing music, their discography and live performances continue to impress. Get ready for their show at the Moody Center on May 4th. Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Rising to fame after their Tiny Desk Concert, this Argentine duo has gained popularity for their unique and experimental sound. After watching their show at Austin City Limits last year, I can say it was one of the most energetic and fun performances I’ve ever experienced. Their sound is truly like no other, blending alternative, trap, hip-hop, and pop. With the release of their Free Spirits album, they are embarking on their new world tour, continuing to step outside the mold and prioritize creativity in both their visuals and sound. See them live at the Moody Amphitheater on June 4th. Kesha Kesha is back and better than ever with The Freedom Tour, celebrating her era of independence and musical freedom. While she is best known worldwide for her 2000s hits like TiK ToK and We R Who We R, her most recent albums explore more personal topics — self-discovery, empowerment, and healing from past trauma. This demonstrates her resilience and willingness to embrace vulnerability, resulting in heartfelt performances that audiences can connect with. Catch her show at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater on August 9th. Olivia Dean Awarded the Best New Artist Grammy, Olivia Dean has continued gaining popularity with her classy and vibrant presence. Her The Art of Loving album features several top hits, including Man I Need, Nice To Each Other, and A Couple Minutes, which you’ve probably heard all over social media. Her performances are a breath of fresh air, as she sings and dances cheerfully with the biggest smile on her face. With two dates available, she is performing at the Moody Center on August 28th and 29th.

Whether you’re familiar with these artists or not, you still have time to dive into their music and prepare for their upcoming shows. Austin’s live music scene continues to grow and evolve, making it the perfect place to discover something new. With a concert always around the corner, embrace the chance to experience the beauty of live music firsthand.