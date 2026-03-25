Upcoming Book Releases to be on the Lookout for

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the semester in full swing, it has been difficult to keep up with my reading schedule. I currently have multiple Dostoevsky novels collecting dust on my bookshelf, and no intention of cracking one open until the school year is over. However, I intend to take the opportunity to do a little reading. Though my spring break reading will be a bit lighter than 19th-century Russian literature. In the interest of reading fun new releases, I present a list of some highly anticipated novels that you may or may not have heard about: