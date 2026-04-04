Underrated Austin Coffee Shops

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s a known fact about me that I love studying at coffee shops; I usually go to at least two or three every week, and over time, it’s become one of my favorite ways to get out of my usual routine and stay productive. There’s something about the background noise, the smell of coffee, and the energy of people around you that makes it easier to focus. I’m always on the lookout for places where I can get work done while enjoying good drinks, pastries, and a great ambiance.

While many UT Austin students tend to frequent spots like Merit Coffee or Bennu Coffee, some of my personal favorite places to work are a little more underrated. Over time, I’ve discovered a few spots around Austin that offer the perfect mix of good coffee, comfortable seating, and an atmosphere that makes studying feel just a little more enjoyable.

Sa Tén @ Canopy. If I had to choose just one favorite coffee spot in Austin, this would definitely be my first pick. Their prices are some of the most reasonable I’ve seen in the city, and the drink sizes are great for what you pay. You can get specialty matchas, lattes, Thai teas, and so much more. They also have a food menu with standouts like the incredible Nori Tama Toast and their Japanese Cheesecake Bread. Plus, there’s a spacious room with plenty of tables, making it a perfect place to study or get work done. Better Half Coffee and Cocktails. While every Austinite knows Cosmic Saltillo and Radio Coffee, this spot deserves just as much love. They have spacious indoor and outdoor seating and a wide range of food and drink options. It’s the perfect place to work outside during the fall or spring when the weather is nice. They also host vintage markets outside every now and then, which makes it even more fun to visit. CoffeeHouse @ Caroline. Located in the lobby of the Caroline Hotel downtown, this coffee shop is connected to the hotel’s restaurant and has a great atmosphere for studying. They have plenty of tables and great drinks, but if you go, I highly recommend the cinnamon roll. One of the best parts is that you can even order food from the restaurant directly to your table while you work or study.

Whether you’re visiting Austin, hoping to switch up your usual study routine, or simply looking for a new coffee spot to enjoy, these cafés offer a welcoming place to settle in with a good drink and get some work done!