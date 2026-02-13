Top 5 Ways to Improve Your Communication Skills

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student involved with more than just class, but also work, organizations, friends, and family, it is important that your communication is top-tier to allow balance and respect to those around you. Here are my personal top 5 tips for communication as a busy college student.

Don’t wait until the last minute

When there are a lot of things going on in your life, it can be easy to forget to let someone know that plans have changed or you have other things going on. The biggest advice I can give is don’t wait until the last minute to tell or remind someone. The sooner the better!!

For example, if you are the president of an organization and the first meeting of the semester is happening, it is important to send a reminder of this meeting at least a week in advance. This allows people to make changes to their schedule and plan to attend this meeting. When you wait until the last minute, the chances of people being able to attend are much less.

Be clear and precise

It is important to let people know what your expectations are. When you lay out those expectations clearly and precisely, there isn’t confusion later.

For example, if your roommates want to have a movie night, but you are swamped with homework, it is a good idea to let them know you can hang out after you get your work done. That way, they aren’t upset you didn’t hang out. They now have a better understanding of what you have going on.

Reminders

Reminders are important because they can help you and someone else out. Sometimes people forget, or it has been a while since they made a plan. Friendly reminders about plans, deadlines, or other obligations can make a huge difference for someone, or even you.

For example, if a friend in your class missed class and therefore missed an announcement about an important deadline, it is nice of you to remind them, let them know what they missed, and how that can make up for that time.

Listen

Listening is just as important as speaking. When life is chaotic, it is important to try to remember exactly what you have to do. When you take the time to listen during meetings, feedback, or other situations, it will only help you in the future.

For example, if your boss lets you know in the middle of your shift that you need to come in early for your next shift, but you were in the middle of a task and were not 100% listening, the chances that you are late to your next shift are high. If you had been listening and giving your 100% attention to your boss, you could have remembered what they told you better.

Be honest

Lastly, it is important to be honest. There is no reason to lie when the truth is probably going to come out later. When you are caught in a lie, it can deteriorate relationships. Being truthful may be harder, but it is the right way to go about things.

For example, if you are running late because you stopped for food and coffee, everyone in your class can see your food and coffee in your hand; there is no point in lying. What you can do is say sorry for being late and move on. If someone catches you in a lie the consequences could be way worse than being honest.

Life as a college student can be very busy and challenging; these tips will allow you to be in control of your life and allow for balance and respect to those around you.