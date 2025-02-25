Too Nervous for Office Hours? 5 Tips to Break the Ice

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

We’re a few weeks into the second semester of the year, and a lot of us are dealing with the daunting reality of having to go to office hours. Now, for some this might sound super easy: “Just show up,” right? Well, for many of us, it can be an anxiety-inducing experience. As someone who has struggled with debilitating anxiety for my entire life, this was totally a skill I had to learn, so here are the 5 tips that helped me gain the nerve to talk to my professors.

1. Convince Yourself

This may seem straightforward, but I think the first step to overcoming your fear is learning the benefits that will come out of it! Going to office hours can be a great way to (1) explore your academic interests, (2) find resources for both inside and outside of the classroom, (3) build your network, and (4) put yourself at the forefront for opportunities, internships, and research! This is how I personally got my Course Assistant position—I regularly attended one of my professors’ office hours, and just expressed my interest! You can do the same, and there are so many opportunities out there, just waiting to be asked about!

2. Come Prepared

For me, one of the biggest triggers of anxiety is the unknown. What are they going to think? What will they say? What if the room fills with awkward silence that I don’t know how to fill? Trust me, I’ve been there. But no matter the class, you can create a list of 5+ questions about the reading, content, lecture, or anything else. Asking about the professor’s background (published works, research, etc.) is also great place to start!

3. Understand What You’re Getting Into

There will be awkward silences. There will be moments that you hate yourself for deciding to go. That’s why that preparation tip is so important! Don’t let it freak you out. I’ll be honest, some professors just come across as passive-aggressive (especially for sensitive people like myself), but most don’t intend to come off that way! If they don’t say anything outright mean or insulting, take them at their word and continue as normal. Have a question or two about anything off topic for those moments! Ask if they “saw the game” or if they’re having a good day, anything can really help to ease the discomfort.

4. Bring a Friend

If you’re still feeling nervous, try bringing a friend! This helped me out so much the first few times I went to office hours. If you have friends in the class, ask if they want to tag along! Bringing an extra person can really alleviate the perceived uncomfortableness you may feel.

If you don’t have a friend in that class, you can also bring one that isn’t in the class! This is also something I’ve done before. Sometimes, you can’t make friends in a class. Maybe it’s a huge lecture hall, or maybe everyone just seems intimidating. Either way, there are so many reasons you may not be able to meet people. Even though it may seem even more awkward to bring someone the professor doesn’t know, they usually don’t think anything of it! For me, it’s really nice to have someone to talk to after office hours that has an outside perspective!

5. Reward Yourself

No matter what happens, don’t let it discourage you! Set a reward for achieving your goal—whether it’s a drink from your favorite coffee chain, a self-care day, or that cute stuffed animal you’ve been eyeing but haven’t bought yet. This can be a great way to motivate yourself to accomplish what you need to. Remember, that can be the hardest part. Just going once will give you the confidence to keep going, so find that motivation!