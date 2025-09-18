To Stick or Not to Stick? The Laptop Stickering Phenomenon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every day, as I walk into my lecture halls, my eyes inevitably drift to the open laptops scattered around the room. I can’t help but notice the bright ornamentation adorning some of the covers. Typically, about half of the laptops have at least one sticker displayed. The variety is always striking—some are nearly bare, save for a single burnt-orange sticker, while others are transformed into vibrant mosaics, every inch covered in designs.

With personal laptops being a relatively new concept, laptop stickers haven’t been around for long. Just a few years ago, laptops lacked much visual distinction. The only defining features were brand logos and color variations. Over time, simple logos and brand stickers began filling back covers. Eventually, people started using their laptops as a form of self-expression, and stickers became the most practical way to showcase personal aesthetics.

In his article The Sticker Revolution: Uncovering the Reasons Behind the Phenomenon of Stickers on Computers, Ronald Cooper from EasyTechSolver explains, “The first stickers on computers were likely simple logos or branding stickers from tech companies, but as the idea caught on, people began to get creative. The rise of indie designers, sticker startups, and online marketplaces made it easier for people to find and purchase stickers that reflected their interests, hobbies, and passions.” This raises the question: Are laptop stickers appropriate for a learning environment, and should we all embrace the trend?

When I look across a room full of stickered laptops, I catch small glimpses into each person’s life. Their interests, aesthetic, and personality are spelled out right in front of me. Laptop stickers are a form of self-expression, much like fashion. Beyond that, they offer a sense of comfort—it’s nice to take a break, glance at your laptop, and see your favorite colors, bands, or fun little art pieces as you power through homework.

Beyond self-expression, stickers have practical uses as well. They can promote organizations, clubs, ideologies, coffee shops, and much more. They also make it easier to differentiate one laptop from another, helping with identification in case it’s misplaced.

The benefits seem almost endless, but one major drawback comes to mind: Are stickered laptops professional? As college students, we are constantly preparing for future career opportunities, always striving to put our best foot forward for potential employers. Could laptop stickers hinder that professionalism? Many students believe so, and maybe it’s not worth the risk of appearing unprofessional in a professional setting.

However, college is one of the few times in our lives when we can decorate our laptops freely, without worrying about professional consequences. Personally, I have eleven stickers on my laptop, ranging from minimalist frog designs to colorful logos of my favorite artists. At the end of the day, laptops are no longer just tools for work—they are an integrated part of our daily lives, and we should be able to decorate them without hesitation. Stickers aren’t permanent.

So, if you want to add a single sticker—or twenty—to your laptop, go for it. There’s no better time than now to indulge. Life is short, so why not add a little something that brings you joy on those drab days?