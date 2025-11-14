Things to Do in Austin During the Holidays

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As much as I adore stuffing my face during November at many a Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving meal, the moment it hits November 1st, it’s Christmas season. When I’m back home for winter break, I know exactly where I want to go and what I want to do to get into the spirit. However, since the holiday season begins much earlier for me, I’ve taken to exploring all the festive things Austin has to offer. Here’s a list of my favorite things to cross off my list in Austin for the holidays.

Mozart’s Festival of Lights Every year, the famed café by the water decks up for the holidays with extravagant décor, seasonal drinks, and treats. I’ve gone every year since I was a senior in high school, and they manage to take it to the next level in some shape or form. This year, they’ve expanded their offerings to include a festive boat cruise, a whimsical donut boat, and an immersive igloo. If that wasn’t enough, from December 12–20th, the festival will host a special Christmas concert titled “He Rules the World.” My friends and I generally reserve a table since it gets crowded, and it’s nice to have a spot to sit, chat, cozy up with our drinks, and take in the festive vibes. This is your best option if you want to get your bang for your buck without splurging on the boat options. If that sounds like too much, they also have a general admission ticket that costs $3 per person. Austin Trail of Lights From December 10-23rd, Zilker Park will feature dazzling light displays, festive activities, and local food favorites. This tradition first began in 1965, known as the “Yule Fest.” It was a gift to the city from the Parks and Recreation Department and has since grown to feature more than two million lights annually! The event has a UT night where admission is free for students. Unfortunately, it tends to be in the middle of finals week, but it serves as a great study break! Ice Skating at the Long Center Ice skating with the Austin skyline in the background? I’m a horrible ice skater but sign me up! While I couldn’t find details for this year yet, the skating rink ran from December 5th–January 5th last year. I assume it’ll be around the same timeframe again. Catch me stumbling across the rink come December! Long Center Shows Speaking of Long Center, The Nutcracker returns to Austin this year for all of December on varying dates. This is the 63rd year of Ballet Austin staging the show, and perfect for lovers of the arts. While ticket prices may be daunting, you can snag a seat for $35 in the upper balcony. If The Nutcracker is not your style, the Austin Symphony will be performing Home Alone in Concert on December 16th and 17th! Pricing is similar to the Nutcracker, and this is a great way to ease yourself into live performances. Snow Much Fun: Edge Rooftop Bar I’ve had the Edge Rooftop’s Snow Much Fun pop-up on my list since freshman year, but I wanted to wait until I was 21 to get the full experience. Snow (fake, duh) falls every hour starting at 6 p.m. Reservations are free and fill up quickly. The only costs will be if you choose seasonal drinks, s’mores, and bites. Unlike other holiday-related activities, this one ends by Christmas, running from November 26-December 28. I’m super excited to drag either my friends or my partner to the pop-up this year!

While these are all formal activities you can embark on, one of my favorite things I did last year was walk to Austin’s Driskill Hotel with my friend to see their grand Christmas tree in person. After that, I made a quick pit stop at Neighborhood Café for cozy vibes while I finished shopping for gifts, then swung by Trader Joe’s for a mini pack of their seasonal Jingle Jangle. Getting into the holiday spirit doesn’t have to involve spending money left and right—it’s all about making the most of the little moments. :)