The Value of College Electives

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first came to college, I thought I was certain about what I wanted to do. I planned to get my bachelor’s degree in psychology, attend graduate school for counseling, and become a licensed psychotherapist. However, my plans soon shifted. Even though I am extremely passionate about psychology, I quickly realized that working as a therapist is not for me. I felt confused, anxious, and unsure about how to move forward. I even felt guilty about feeling this way, as if I was giving up on something I had wanted for so long. I started to think about other interests of mine and decided to take an elective in communication, “Interpersonal Communication Theory.” I didn’t expect that class to be such an eye-opening experience.

Learning about how communication affects relationships and influences public opinion was fascinating. The class incorporated many elements that I love about psychology, such as the understanding of human behavior and the ways we interact and coexist with one another. I began to see how both communications and psychology overlap and complement each other to better understand people and create meaningful change in society. That elective made me realize I want to potentially work in a communications-related field, which ultimately led me to add it as a major. My college trajectory was shaped by that elective, and it’s hard to imagine where I would be right now if I hadn’t taken it. This experience showed me the potential that electives can hold.

Electives give us the opportunity to explore parts of ourselves we didn’t even know existed, allowing us to step out of our comfort zone and discover new interests and passions. More than just credit hours on our transcripts, they are unique opportunities we might not get after college. If chosen wisely, they can open new doors, help us look at the world from a different perspective, and even potentially change who we are as people. They offer the freedom to learn something new without any pressure or expectations, but rather with genuine curiosity. Additionally, even if they don’t necessarily lead to a new career path, they make us more well-rounded, curious, and flexible — qualities that are valuable in any field.

If you are feeling even slightly unsure about your major, don’t be afraid to try something new. The feeling of uncertainty can be intimidating, but the regret of not exploring new possibilities can feel way worse. The most artistic student can fall in love with quadratic equations, and the most analytical person can find that their true passion lies in the arts. So next time that you are thinking about your class schedule, consider taking an elective on a topic that even slightly sparks your interest, even if it’s completely unrelated to your major or planned future career. Your future self will thank you.