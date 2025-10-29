The Truth About Roommates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the first things you think about when you’re planning to go to college is who you’re going to spend the rest of your year (or even your life) with, in the confines of a little, unventilated, beige-colored room. Based on your preferences, you either choose to room with someone random, chasing the idea of new connections, or you decide to go with the familiar: people you talked to in high school, friends from your neighborhood, or even besties who’ve been following your journey for years.

I chose the last option when I finally decided on my living situation for college. Let me present to you my favorite people in the whole wide world: Layla and Raya.

Meet the roommates

I’d describe Layla as the girl with golden curls and captivating blue eyes, a presence that brightens any room and comforts every soul in need of care. And Raya, the girl with boba eyes, luscious lashes, and silky long hair, is hilarious, confident, and always ready to step up for someone in need.

And yes, this is obviously full-on glazing. Next thing you know, I’m professing my love and claiming we’re in a polyamorous relationship (we’re not, but I could make things happen.)

The truth is, the prospect of living with someone is a scary thing. So many factors come into play when it comes to living conditions: their upbringing, cleaning or eating habits, and their respect for personal space and privacy. There’s so much information you can’t possibly know or understand until you actually start living with that person.

When I hear my other friends talking about their roommates and their living situations, I can truly appreciate the luck and blessing that comes with living with my besties from high school. We’ve gone through so much together, lived through some extremely weird moments (cough, cough, bus driver: “Are you guys gonna wear your sexy outfits to distract the players?”)

Yes, we are totally the reason OU lost to UT; we are so sexyyyy!

Anyway, we’ve experienced a lot together, and those collective traumas and memories have created a bond that I truly believe and pray will take us into adulthood. We’ll go to each other’s weddings, hang out with each other’s kids, and host huge family events where we cook, eat, and reminisce about our crazy college life.

At this point, I’m just confessing my innermost thoughts. But I wanted to share this because I feel it’s important to appreciate the people in our lives. College gives you the opportunity to connect with new people and opens doors to deepen relationships you already have. Cherish those connections, learn from them, and let every relationship transform you into a better person. Because if we’re not here to find our people in this huge campus filled with strangers, then what’s the point of college?