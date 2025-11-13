The Texas Election Happened: What Now?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Texans across the state voted to pass all proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. So, what does this mean for Texans now?

For the most part, the propositions were tax-related. The majority involved tax exemptions for various reasons, while others eliminated the creation of new taxes. A few amendments addressed issues such as water supply infrastructure, dementia research, and funding for technical colleges. The outcome of the election reflects a population of Texans frustrated with the economy and feeling economically insecure. While many Texans will not qualify for the tax exemptions, the overwhelming support for measures keeping money in voters’ pockets rather than going toward taxes shows a clear desire to hold on to each paycheck. In times of government shutdowns, a poor job market, and a fluctuating economy, these results make sense and can be used by politicians on both sides to create policies that resonate with the concerns of the Texas population.

But how do these results affect you as an individual?

For Gen Z voters, ages 18–28, the passed amendments don’t have a huge impact at the moment. While most in this group do not qualify for any of the tax exemptions, the main impact involves funding for technical colleges. With the passing of Proposition 1, which allows for additional funding to technical colleges, students pursuing trade school routes will gain access to new facilities, resources, and other benefits. Hopefully, this will lead to a growing population of trained and qualified workers. Students pursuing research careers may also benefit from Proposition 14, which funds new dementia research and could create more research-related positions and opportunities.

For first-time homeowners or young families, the amendments have more influence. While many first-time homeowners may not qualify for most of the tax exemptions, some will — including under Proposition 13. This will help keep money in individuals’ pockets, but with each tax exemption, there may be significant budget cuts to public facilities. Families with young children in public schools may feel these effects, as funds will need to be reallocated within the state to make up for the loss. Over the long term, this could lead to broader public education budget cuts.

For experienced property owners or the elderly, the amendments passed will have the greatest effect. Propositions 2, 5, 6, 11, and 13 all affect experienced property and capital owners, as well as the elderly and veterans. For those who qualify, many individuals can receive significant reductions in taxes each year.

While the election results paint a clear picture of the economic insecurities many individuals face, the state will have to make up for the lost funds. Texas has long been known for having a significant surplus of funds due to its tax structure. With the new exemptions and bans, the state will need to use that surplus to support areas now being underfunded, such as public schooling. Although the current surplus can cover the state’s budget for now, the lasting implications may lead to a permanent decrease in public service funding.

Lawmakers will need to use the results of this election to craft legislation that not only reassures the public during this period of economic insecurity but also finds solutions for the portions of the budget that may now be underfunded. As always, these compromises are no easy task. As a citizen, if you feel passionate about a specific result or issue, it is encouraged that you use your civic right to vote in your next local election.