THE SUMMER I CANCELED MY SUBSCRIPTION.

Honestly, I should rephrase my introduction; It should read “The Summer I Almost* Canceled My Subscription.” Dramatic, I know, but it’s true. As much as I enjoy my weekly watch of The Summer I Turned Pretty, I can’t help but question my decision to tune in each week.

Why do I do it? For the drama, the story, because I read the books? Is it because I want to, or more sinisterly, because It’s easier to continue watching rather than restrain myself from subscribing to a platform designed to consume me.



In the beginning, I didn’t understand what the creation of streaming platforms meant. They replaced major cable networks, transforming the way we consume media through downloads and billions of views worldwide. Media became more accessible, allowing anyone to watch a movie or show with a click of a button. Streaming platforms began personalizing the experiences too: curated feeds, recommended shows, and sections to entice us like “Top Five in the World.” All on the surface, wonderful additions to platforms that seemed to be on the bleeding edge of media broadcasting.

However, when did their focus shift from convenience to exploitation? Was it as demand and popularity grew? Or was it always present, yet rarely noted. Today, around 83% of Americans say that they watch streaming services, spending on average about $69 a month. I don’t know about you but I personally tune in to at least 4 different streaming services.

Am I proud of this fact? Not really, however it remains the brutal honest truth. What do I mean by exploitation though? Sure I’m partially referencing their ever increasing prices, the crackdown on password sharing, and the decline of accessible, high quality shows. But I’m mainly concerned with my inability to stop watching. Is this a personal crisis? Or a testament to the danger that streaming platforms, like their social media counterparts bring to the table?

Am I simply addicted to their content? I won’t lie, I’m a sucker for a good show or movie here or there, in fact I primarily write about them. They’re entertaining to say the least, wonderful works of art, and often feature actors that I know and love. So, am I watching to support them?Am I following the trend of the season?, or none of the above? While I’d like to believe that my intention is pure, I do wonder, if my only motivation was to support my favorite creators, why do I continuously move from one show onto the next, with almost little to no time in between? Take for example, each time I finish a show I 1) go to tik tok and watch fan edits and 2) seek out a similar show to captivate me. While part of me believes that a good portion of this obsession stems from my own consumption habits, another part of me can’t help but suspect the streaming platforms contribute as well.

Realistically, their motivations likely stem from an economic standpoint. The more shows they push out, the more money they make. The more exclusive, the more attractive. The best way they do that is by setting up their platform to entice us viewers into habitually watching their shows. All of those supposed “benefits” they bring to their platforms that are meant to increase convenience, really are tools used to capture our engagement, or consume us.

The last question I have though is what does it all mean? Is there something to say about our overall inability to part from their services? One might say that the question is odd considering there is a simple solution, right? Cancel the subscription.

But my response is, how? The content is everywhere, right in our faces we can’t help but buy in (literally). Even if I mustered up the courage to hit unsubscribe, can I really escape when pressure exists from all sides? Do I even want to escape? While I remain undecided in my opinion, it is interesting to think about the implications of my compulsion. Is this a personal fault? Or a trance I’ve fallen into, lured by the soft glow of shows that never ask me to stop watching?