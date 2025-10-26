The Red River Rivalry: Texas Forever, OU Never

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every fall, one game turns the whole state of Texas electric: the Red River Rivalry. This isn’t just football; it’s a battle for pride, for bragging rights, and for who really runs the border. When the Longhorns and Sooners meet at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, the stadium splits right down the middle: half burnt orange, half crimson. But let’s be honest, it’s always Hook ’em that makes it loudest.

The first matchup was way back in 1900, and Texas won big, 28–2. That pretty much set the tone. Since then, the Horns have kept a steady lead in the series, proving again and again that Texas doesn’t just play football; we define it. Every year, fans flood the State Fair of Texas, grab a Fletcher’s corny dog, and get ready to lose their voices. The energy is unreal; you can feel the tension, the pride, and that little bit of friendly hatred that makes college football so special.

The rivalry has seen some wild swings. In 2003, OU had its day with a brutal 65–13 win. But don’t worry, we got our revenge in 2022, when Texas stomped the Sooners 49–0. A shutout that big doesn’t just make history, it echoes through generations. Every Longhorn fan remembers where they were when it happened.

But what makes the Red River Rivalry so iconic isn’t just the scoreboard; it’s the tradition. From the Torchlight Parade to the fairgrounds packed with fans, this game is about legacy. It’s about growing up hearing “OU sucks” before you even knew what a first down was. It’s about that one weekend every October when burnt orange takes over Dallas, and everything else stops.

Now, with both teams officially in the SEC, the stakes are even higher. Every matchup means more, more pressure, more intensity, and more reason to prove that Texas is still the team to beat. And no matter what happens, this rivalry isn’t going anywhere. The Cotton Bowl will keep splitting in half through 2036, and the Longhorns will keep showing up ready to make it burn orange again.

So whether you’re in the stands, watching from home, or tailgating with your friends, there’s one thing every Texas fan knows deep down: at the end of the day, we run this rivalry.

It’s 11:30pm, and OU still sucks.