The Power of Retail and the NRF Student Program

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The retail industry can be viewed from various perspectives. Some see it as dynamic, interesting, and rapidly evolving through purposeful storytelling, while others associate it only with stores, websites, long lines, or seasonal shopping rushes. Yet behind all these functions lies an economic force; retail supports approximately 55 million workers, or 25% of all jobs in the U.S. It has a high impact as the global retail market reaches $30 trillion in 2025. It is a huge industry, with multiple players and drivers of change, and has the potential to be an avenue for innovation, storytelling, and meaningful change.

Retail is not new. The exchange of goods and services has been occurring for centuries, dating back to ancient Greece and Rome, where merchants sold goods in open-air markets. While there were no kiosks, self-checkouts, or bar codes, trade networks like the Silk Road trade system were foundational to the economy and facilitated the exchange of cultural, religious, intellectual, and technological ideas. Fast forward a couple of hundred years, and some of the earliest department stores, including Harding, Howell & Co. in London; Le Bon Marché in Paris; and Arnold Constable in NYC, opened in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Department stores were revolutionary, not only for making shopping efficient and making luxury accessible to the middle class, but they also gave women freedom, a space where they could shop independently, and provided a comfortable social space for them, though this was mainly for middle- and upper-class women. Department stores provided women with greater job opportunities in sales and clerking. Mom-and-pop stores, chain stores, and technology such as rail cars and refrigerators expanded product options, systems, and distribution. Retail spaces expanded to provide more than just necessity goods and services, into spaces that focus on design, fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment.

This historical backdrop set the stage for my own journey into the world of retail. This past January, I attended the NRF Foundation Student Program in NYC, an experience that brought these historical trends and innovations into relevant focus in today’s rapidly evolving retail industry. NRF is the National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association, based in the U.S. It advocates for policies, hosts events, and provides research and educational initiatives. The student program brought together industry leaders, educators, and students to talk about the future of retail, build connections, and share ideas. There were over 1000 students attending, and while I was excited about being in the Big Apple, I knew it was going to be a new experience. The three-day program included tours and talks, sessions with experienced retail leaders, engaging breakout sessions, and executive mentoring and career recruiting opportunities.

Sessions ranged in topics regarding the impact of technology and AI, sustainability, and CSR challenges, innovation and digital transformation, data-driven product strategy, the growth of e-commerce, and building connections with consumers. One highlight was hearing from John Jay, Global Creative Director at UNIQLO, who spoke about the “algorithm of mediocrity” shaping modern culture and the need for society to focus on inspiration, creativity, humanity, and respecting the consumer’s intelligence. He reminded us that it’s powerful to “unlearn to learn again.” Julia Furnari, executive director of the Coach Foundation and Tapestry Foundation, emphasized that sourcing from the customer can be a vital part of the supply chain and spoke about the role of ESG and CSR in creating more circular, responsible business models. She shared examples of how impact can be made at all levels and across industries, not just those at the executive level. Professional panels shared experiences that reiterated that careers are usually not linear but rather evolve as people gain experience, learn more about their preferences, and as new opportunities emerge.

As I look back on the evolution of retail and the insights gained at the NRF Foundation Student Program, it’s clear that we are all participants, whether as consumers, innovators, or future leaders, and we impact what comes next. The challenges and opportunities ahead call for curiosity, adaptability, and a willingness to reimagine the familiar. My experience in the NRF Student Program reminded me that retail is more than just about selling products; it’s about building relationships, embracing change, and solving problems through collaborative and creative solutions.