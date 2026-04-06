The Oscars’ Blind Spot: Black Women And The Best Actress Category

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the course of 98 years of the Academy Awards, Black women have been nominated for Best Actress just 15 times, resulting in only one win—by Halle Berry.

Award season is supposed to celebrate excellence. Instead, it repeatedly exposes a pattern that’s hard to ignore: Black women can deliver some of the most powerful performances of the year and still be left out of the final conversation in what is arguably the most prestigious award. And they’re not just underrepresented in nominations—they’re navigating an industry where their stories have historically been given less visibility, less investment, and less recognition.

This underrepresentation is not due to the lack of talent. Black actresses like Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Cynthia Erivo have repeatedly delivered exceptional performances that critics and audiences widely recognize as powerful and deserving of accolades. And yet, their work is not always recognized at the same level by the Academy Awards.

The lack of recognition for Black women at the Academy Awards is not an isolated issue, nor is it an accident. It reflects a broader pattern of exclusion within Hollywood itself. For decades, the industry has shaped narratives in ways that center whiteness, both in front of and behind the camera. This affects not only which stories are told, but whose stories are considered worthy of being told at all.

Historically, Black women have been typecast into certain roles. The “mammy,” the “sassy Black friend,” and other roles that do not allow for the type of depth or complexity that award shows tend to award.

Even when Black women are given leading roles, they are held to a higher standard to try to justify the lack of awards won. Performances that would typically be seen as award-winning-worthy in White actresses are often overlooked or dismissed when it comes to Black women. This double standard reflects a deeper bias in how excellence is defined and judged by the entertainment industry, reinforcing an uneven playing field.

At the same time, when Black women do reach the level of recognition, it is often treated as an exception rather than a shift in the institution. This is part of why Halle Berry’s win continues to hold such weight in the conversation. Her success was historic, but the decades that followed have made it clear how little the system itself has changed.

In a 2025 interview, Berry directly addressed this reality, stating that the Academy Awards were not built with Black women in mind. Her comments point to a deeper issue: her win, while groundbreaking, did not reflect a lasting shift in how Black actresses are valued or evaluated within the industry.

Instead, it stands as a rare moment in a system that has remained largely unchanged. Berry’s perspective reinforces the idea that recognition alone is not enough to signal progress—especially when the structures determining that recognition continue to operate the same way.

What makes this issue particularly significant is that it persists despite years of change in the industry’s public conversations about diversity and inclusion. While there has been increased attention on representation, the patterns in major award categories suggest that bigger structural changes have yet to take place.

As a result, the Best Actress category continues to reflect more than just performance. It reflects who the industry chooses to elevate, whose work is seen as “award-worthy,” and whose stories are given the space to be recognized at the highest level.