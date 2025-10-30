THE NEED TO CHANGE MY HAIR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I was young and old enough to be on the internet, my biggest inspiration has been YouTube. And that was for several different reasons. It’s where I found a passion for art, the whole reason I’m studying my major in Art History now. It’s where I learned my first makeup tutorials and found a love for it and fashion, especially an admiration for hair dye. Ironically, from a lot of gamer YouTubers like Markiplier, Jacksepticeye, IHasCupquake, and LDShadowLady. People I watched pretty much every day were all dying their hair bright colors, and since then, I’ve always loved it.

Colored hair is truly so beautiful and customizable! No matter what aesthetic a person is connected to, there are definitely hairstyles that fit into it more than others. Especially aesthetics with very unique looks. Like pastel goth, most notably known for pastel colors, having a hairstyle that matches just fits perfectly. Or the styles in Harajuku, where people typically style their hair in eccentric ways or dye it in bold colors. A person should never feel obligated to change their hair just for the aesthetic. All hairstyles can be beautiful, I’m just giving some of my favorite examples of people who customize their hair to the fullest. Anyone who styles their hair so creatively is such an inspiration to me.

Outside of just the general satisfaction of looking how you want to, there actually is a link to mental wellness and changing your hair. Whether it’s just cutting your hair or doing a complete hairstyle change, it’s almost like letting go of stress and, in a way, symbolizes starting fresh. Of course, just getting a haircut may not be so symbolic to everybody, but still, it feels good to have change, especially when it’s visibly positive. Which is another reason I would love to change my hair. With just the general university stress, and thinking a lot more about my future career and such, it feels like I’m changing so much. Changing my hair to what I’ve always wanted it to look like just feels like the right thing to do.

So I’m sitting here writing this, hair still the same as the beginning of the year, just wanting some change. I know that soon I will give in to buying whatever hair bleach and dye I can at the closest store next to me. For now, it’s just about choosing when the right time is, for the time it will take to actually do my hair, and also when I have some quiet, quality time for myself to just change into how I love to look.