The Journey of a Young College Student Studying for the LSAT

As a college student, balancing academics, social life, and future career aspirations can feel like a constant juggle. Among these, preparing for the Law School Admission Test(LSAT) stands out as one of the biggest challenges. The LSAT is a critical step towards law school, but preparing for it can be overwhelming, especially while still completing undergraduate studies. Here’s a look at my experience and strategies for navigating the LSAT as a student.

Why I’m taking the LSAT in College?

Many students wait until after graduation to take the LSAT, but there are distinct advantages to taking it while still in college. For instance, I’m already in ‘student mode’—accustomed to studying, writing papers, and preparing for exams. The academic habits I’ve developed translate well to LSAT preparation. Taking the test during college also offers more flexibility with my timeline, allowing me to apply to law school sooner. However, balancing LSAT prep with classes, internships, and extracurriculars can feel overwhelming.

The Challenges of Balancing LSAT Prep with College Life

Time management is one of the biggest challenges when preparing for the LSAT as a college student. With classes, assignments, part-time jobs, and social commitments, finding dedicated time to study can be tough. Unlike college courses, which have fixed deadlines, the LSAT requires strong self-discipline and a consistent study routine.

My Strategies for Success

1. Start Early

I’m taking the test in November, and I began studying three months in advance. Starting in the summer allowed me to ease into the material, giving me time to set a reasonable schedule and build discipline.

2. Set a Schedule

Consistency is key when it comes to LSAT prep. I developed a study schedule that works around my classes and other obligations. I try to dedicate at least an hour or two each day and more intensive study sessions on weekends. The important thing is to set realistic goals and stick to them.

3. Use the Right Resources

Invest in quality LSAT prep materials. I am enrolled in an online course called 7Sage which is really helpful, but do your research to find what works best for your learning style. Practice exams, which simulate the real test, are the most valuable tool for improving your score.

4. Prioritize Self-Care

It’s easy to become consumed by LSAT prep, especially with the pressure it brings. However, neglecting my health and well-being would lead to burnout. That’s why I prioritize exercise, hobbies, and social activities to reduce stress and stay mentally sharp.

Overcoming Test Anxiety

For me, the LSAT represents more than just a test; it feels like the gateway to my future career. This pressure tends to lead to stress and test anxiety. To combat this, I light candles, get in the posture of studying and listen to artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Jhene Aiko, and SZA. Also, keeping things in perspective help: while the LSAT is important, it’s just one piece of the law school application.

The Reward: Getting One Step Closer to Law School

Despite the challenges, studying for the LSAT as a college student is worth the effort. A competitive score not only opens doors to law schools but also builds confidence. Preparing for the LSAT while in college is a testament to my commitment and determination. With a clear plan, the right resources, and a balance between study and self-care, both you and I can be well-prepared for the LSAT and the next steps in our future careers.