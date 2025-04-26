The Horror Genre That Never Dies Out — Slasher Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In ways that other film and television genres might not be able to convey, horror has allowed the human experience to be portrayed in a complex manner. Psychological horrors such as Hereditary and The Babadook peel back the many layers associated with grieving the loss of a loved one in a traumatic way, with Hereditary also depicting generational trauma. Movies such as Black Swan and Midsommar offer mental illness representation, with both protagonists ultimately descending into madness as they struggle with psychosis stemming from their differing experiences. Jordan Peele’s Us and Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite comment on social class inequities. With groundbreaking movies that explore multifaceted topics often considered ‘taboo’ in media and everyday conversation, one might ask oneself what the appeal of the often predictable and one-dimensional subgenre is, slasher. As the horror department shifted from the 70s to 80s slasher films like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street to movies like The Silence of the Lambs and Get Out, it makes complete sense why filmmakers and viewers would develop a preference towards more thought-provoking, academy award-winning films that tackle societal problems. If that’s the case, why have we seen a comeback of the slasher horror genre, specifically set in the 70s and 80s? What is the appeal of new releases like Hell of a Summer, and why do today’s slasher movies draw from that specific era?

They’re nostalgic. Although the first “Golden Age” of horror is set in the 30s with the introduction of Dracula and Frankenstein, most of today’s movie-goers associate peak horror movies with 70s-80s slashers, a term coined in that era following the success of films like Halloween, Friday the 13th, Sleepaway Camp, and Black Christmas. Today’s generation, which was not even around to watch these movies as they premiered in theaters, chases after the emotional resonance that is created by 80s-themed shows like Stranger Things and remakes like Stephen King’s It, which create a longing for a world before the internet. From Nintendo DS and YouTube to social media apps and streaming platforms, Gen Z has practically never known a world without the internet and rapidly evolving technology. Movies and shows from our parents’ time depict a small-town-esque life with kids and teenagers going to the arcade, riding their bikes around town, and going out of their way to communicate with friends, making them more connected and present. When you combine these elements with the simplicity of an 80s-style deranged killer’s backstory, you get today’s audience wanting to experience this on the big screen (or on Hulu or Netflix).

People want to feel in control. The beauty of slasher films is that they are often predictable and follow a not-so-complicated structure. Some key elements that turn a horror movie into a slasher are: (1) A group of teenagers set in isolated places like summer camps or small towns who (2) partake in “immoral” behaviors such as underage drinking, having premarital sex, or partying, who (3) make stupid decisions which make the audience exclaim “no, don’t split up!” The most iconic trope of all in slashers is that of the final girl, the last standing survivor, who usually outsmarts the killer by not participating in any of the “immoral” behaviors listed above. The killer also stands out from those in other horror movies as they are not paranormal beings; they are usually human with a tragic backstory and take out their unresolved trauma on drunk and oblivious teenagers. As horror movies like The Exorcist or Alien draw their scare factor from sacrilegious or extraterrestrial beings, these slasher killers are scary because they are human with superhuman strength or the inability to actually be killed off (hence why they have sequels and trilogies). As viewers go into a movie knowing what to expect, they can enjoy the quick jump scares as they follow the basic layout.

They can also be comical. Self-aware movies like Scream introduced the public to the element of satire within a slasher film. There is a monologue in Scream that literally explains every classic trope of a slasher film, and as the movie progresses, the characters do the exact opposite of what’s most logical. Cabin in the Woods further exploits these tropes by having technicians in the movie control every decision the characters make as they manipulate their environment and the emotions they feel to make them fall under the stereotypical roles of the slasher blueprint. In the modern-day horror world, where screenwriters conceptualize trauma and societal problems through horror elements that reflect contemporary life’s real-world fears and anxieties, a clichéd slasher with comedic undertones can offer a refreshing escape to someone looking for a quick scare and laugh. Sometimes, people just want to go back to the classics that tell a simple story without having to be reminded of the everyday horrors they have to face once the movie ends.

The most recent slasher hits are either set in the present day or sometime in the 70s-80s. Regardless, all of these rely heavily on the 70s-80s vibe that started it all. As a slasher movie and show fanatic myself, some of my personal all-time favorites are Fear Street Part Two: 1978, American Horror Story: 1984, Scream 1, 2, and 3, Halloween, X, and Sorority Row. Slashers have proven themselves to be timeless as new projects continue to be made, such as the 2025 film Hell of a Summer. The movie was co-written and co-directed by Finn Wolfhard, one of the main actors in Stranger Things. It is no surprise that someone who spent a decade of their life acting in a horror/sci-fi show set in the 80s drew inspiration from the nostalgia and uniqueness of that period to create a present-day summer camp slasher movie packed with a lot of comedy.