Throughout its existence, AI has faced extensive criticism for its environmental impact, with many arguing that it accelerates climate change at an unprecedented rate. Despite these concerns, significant progress has been made in using AI to promote sustainability and even repair environmental damage.

One of the most innovative applications of AI in sustainability involves protecting pollinators. Recently, researchers have developed robotic insects, known as “robot bees,” to address the global decline in bee populations. These tiny robots are being used to artificially pollinate plants and monitor hive health. They also assist in nurturing the queen bee, helping her lay more eggs to sustain the hive. By supporting bee colonies, researchers aim to stabilize global bee populations and strengthen the agriculture industry, which relies heavily on pollination.

Beyond pollination, AI is also making strides in waste management. Greyparrot, a London-based startup, is leveraging AI to reduce landfill waste by transforming recycling processes. Its system uses cameras and AI-powered software trained on billions of data points to monitor materials on conveyor belts in real time. The data is then processed into actionable insights via a live dashboard, allowing operators to optimize recycling, recover more materials, and significantly reduce landfill waste.

AI’s role in sustainability extends beyond waste reduction—it’s also being used to restore natural ecosystems. In Brazil, AI is playing a key role in reforesting the hills around Rio de Janeiro. AI-powered systems work alongside drones to identify barren areas and calculate the optimal number of seeds to disperse. A single drone can release 180 seed capsules per minute, which is roughly 100 times faster than traditional human efforts. By accelerating reforestation, AI is helping restore deforested areas at an unprecedented pace.

The fashion industry is another sector where AI is addressing environmental concerns. The clothing industry generates an estimated 92 million tonnes of waste annually, most of which ends up in landfills. AI helps by optimizing inventory management and sales predictions, reducing overproduction and waste. Additionally, virtual try-on solutions allow customers to see how clothes will look on them, cutting down on return rates and their associated carbon emissions.

While AI has certainly contributed to environmental challenges, it has also emerged as a powerful tool in the fight against climate change. From protecting pollinators to reducing waste, AI is helping pave the way for a more sustainable future. And as innovations continue to advance, its role in environmental solutions will likely grow, offering new ways to tackle pressing ecological issues.