The Government Shutdown??? What Does This Mean For Students?

Government Shutdown 101

Defining it

A government shutdown happens when Congress can’t agree on how to allocate funding to the federal agencies that keep our country running. During a shutdown, most agencies operate at minimum capacity. Essential workers (like TSA) continue working—but without pay—while non-essential workers are temporarily laid off, or furloughed, until funding is approved. In some cases, these positions may be permanently cut.

Even though federal agencies continue performing their core responsibilities, they pause most non-essential services, like updating websites or providing customer support. So, while it’s not the end of the world, it’s definitely a stressful economic situation for both federal employees and civilians who depend on government services.

There are two types of government shutdowns: partial and full. A partial shutdown means that at least one of the 12 appropriations subcommittees received funding. A full shutdown means none of them did as a result of Congress being unable to pass regular appropriation bills or a continuing resolution(CR). Right now, we’re in a full government shutdown because neither regular appropriations bills nor a continuing resolution (CR) has been signed into law.

Okay…but how did we get here?

In the U.S., the fiscal year (aka the government’s financial calendar) runs from October 1 to September 30. We’re currently in FY2026, and from February to October 2025, Congress was supposed to work through and pass 12 individual appropriations bills (which fund different parts of the government). These bills need at least 60 votes from the Senate to pass.

This process usually starts in May and often involves months of back-and-forth. If Congress can’t pass all the bills in time, they typically pass a continuing resolution (CR)—a temporary plan to keep the government funded until a long-term agreement is reached. But this year, Congress failed to pass either the full budget or a CR before the October 1 deadline. So… here we are.

Fun fact (or not): Since 1997, Congress has passed all 12 appropriations bills on time only four times. There have been 20 government shutdowns since then, most of them short. The longest was in 2018, during Trump’s first term, which lasted 34 days—a record.

Impact of a Government Shutdown

why is everyone freaking out?

Fair question. The main reason is that this is a full shutdown, which we haven’t seen since 2013, under the Obama administration. That shutdown lasted 16 days.

Add in today’s extreme political climate and 24/7 news coverage, and it’s no surprise people are panicking. Right-leaning media and politicians are blaming Democrats for not supplying the votes needed in Congress, while left-leaning outlets argue they’re protecting Americans—especially when it comes to healthcare and economic stability.

As a student, How am i Impacted?

HEre’s What you need to know:

Federal Student Aid

For now, federal aid (like FAFSA, grants, and loans) is not directly affected. But the Office of Federal Student Aid has plans to furlough many of its employees. That means no new grants will be processed, and no civil rights complaints will be investigated until the shutdown ends. SNAP, WIC, and Medicaid

If you or your family rely on SNAP, WIC, or Medicaid, there’s no immediate cause for concern. Benefits will still be distributed for now. However, if the shutdown drags on, those programs could face disruptions (although this is very unlikely).

Bottom line

Government shutdowns aren’t rare or disastrous—if handled effectively, but they are still a serious matter. As students, we may not feel the immediate effects—or even be interested, but it’s important to stay informed. Federal aid, health programs, and government services could be impacted if this continues. Stay alert and keep an eye on updates from trusted sources.