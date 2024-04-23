The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know those people who always seem to have their headphones in, grooving to their favorite songs or belting them out in the shower? Well, count me among them! With spring blooming and summer just around the corner, there are a handful of songs that have become my go-to’s lately. Some are cheery and upbeat, instantly putting a smile on my face, while others have a more introspective vibe because of their lyrics, but they never fail to lift my spirits. Here are the top five songs currently on repeat in my playlist, and I hope they bring you as much joy as they do me!

“Caracas en el 2000” by Elena Rose, Danny Ocean & Jerry Di

This song’s rhythm is downright infectious! It’s impossible not to sway along to it, and if you see the music video, it’s a burst of pure joy. The vibrant colors and infectious energy light up the screen! Whenever I need a little boost before my final class of the day, this is my go-to song.

“Drops of Jupiter” by Train

I’ve had a soft spot for this song since I was little, but it wasn’t until I paid attention to it’s lyrics much later that it truly struck a chord with me. It’s the quintessential early 2000s anthem, and delving into its inspiration and meaning only deepens the appreciation. I recommend looking into it!

“San Lucas” by Kevin Kaarl

I fell in love with this song the moment I stumbled upon it during the artist’s Tiny Desk performance! It’s an effortless blend of pop and indie, and the trumpet solo? Absolutely incredible. Also, the fact that the lead singer and trumpet player are twins, just like me and my fraternal twin, in my opinion, is super cool!

“Slow Down Summer” by Thomas Rhett

With a title like that, could there be a more perfect song to welcome the transition from spring to summer? If you’re a fan of country music, this one’s a must-listen. I’m particularly drawn to the storytelling woven into country songs, and this one definitely delivers on that front.

“Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

This song is a perfect and gentle reminder to pause and appreciate the little things in life. Honestly, sometimes those are the things that matter most. The subtle shifts in its melody also make super enjoyable!