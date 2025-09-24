Beyond the Surface: Finding Depth in Hozier’s Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From small talk at frat parties to coffee chats for org events, we’re only ever getting a sample of what lies beneath. This not only applies to people, but songs as well. If you’ve ever been confused about the meaning behind your favorite Hozier songs, let me give you some context.

Sunlight:

I’m a sucker for anything Greek Mythology related, and this song reeks of that. This song refers to the myth of Icarus. If you don’t know him, he’s known as a fool who flew too close to the sun on wings made out of wax that inevitably melted as he flew closer to the heat of fire. However, others see him as a man with great courage because before he fell — he flew.

In this song, I think Hozier compared his commitment to his lover to Icarus’ demise from the sun and the freedom he felt when he was flying, highlighting the reckless devotion that comes as a consequence of love and how encapsulating it is.

“I had been lost to you. Sunlight. Flew like a moth to you. Sunlight, oh, sunlight.”

This song isn’t the only one that involves Greek Myths. Others include, Son of Nyx, Talk, and I, Carrion, another song about Icarus.

Cherry Wine:

I completely understand the misconception with this song. It’s graceful, soft, but don’t let those qualities deter you because this is something completely different.

I think Hozier made this song this way purposely. It perfectly captures how being in a toxic relationship feels. Similar to the song, It’s confusing, fast, strong, mesmerizing, so much that you put aside all the bad because having something similar to the real thing is enough.

On the outside—on the surface, the relationship is beautiful. The person involved may even feel safe within this relationship. However, once you look deeper, or rather, once you start listening to the lyrics, you’ll realize the darkness hidden behind this lovely tune.

“The way she shows me I’m hers and she is mine. Open hand or closed fist would be fine. The blood is as rare and sweet as cherry wine.”

Now, the next time you think of proposing to someone during this song, remember it isn’t what you think it is.

I hope this has allowed you to view Hozier songs from a different perspective and urges you to approach things more thoughtfully!