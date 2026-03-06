“Student Skipping a school lesson to Teach the Government One”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gen Z is not hesitating to sacrifice and take the lead when their community is in need.

Austin students from Kealing Middle School, Crockett High, Eastside Early College High, and McCallum High schools have taken the initiative to participate in nationwide high school walkouts. This is a form of protest against the rising number of Immigration raids and enforcement in their communities. Proving that if the government won’t protect their communities, they will step up and provide the wake-up call.

The presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the USA has rapidly increased with the new presidential administration, spreading not only fear within immigrant communities despite their legal status, but also throughout society overall. This tension continues to be recorded and shared through social media at a rapid pace, exposing millions of viewers to personal incidents relating to ICE raids and experiences in detention centers. In January 2026, the excessive force from ICE agents resulted in the deaths of U.S citizens Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. With little sign of change or consequences, on January 30th, students took initiative to send a clear message to the government about their thoughts on the situation. According to MSN News Thousands of Austin-area students walked out of class to protest the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Central Texas and across the country. This wasn’t just a demonstration of disapproval against ICE but a way to show unity and support for the affected communities that may not have the right or privilege to protest the same way these teenagers can. This privilege partially comes from social norms that often identify youths as untouchable. A protection that other protestors or activists may not possess, only making this act more significant.

These teenagers’ actions have received a lot of attention from the media and even political figures such as the governor of Texas. Governor Abbott took to social media to share his disapproval, stating, “If kids are skipping class, going out protesting, those schools are not going to be paid for that day for those students who are skipping class.” Once again, the Texas Governor is placing schools at risk of losing their funding.

It is difficult to identify to what degree the Governor’s threats to school budgets may affect his fight for reelection, with democratic candidate Gina Hinojosa on the other side, whose campaign is built on her experience as a former Austin ISD School Board President and as a mother who stood up for education long before becoming an elected official.

The courage these students demonstrated by pausing their education even for a day to stand up for their beliefs highlights why Gen Z is becoming one of the most politically active generations in history. With a new pool of high school seniors preparing to vote in the 2026 midterm elections, these walkouts may be a significant indicator of where the next generation’s priorities lie—and a warning to those in power.

A final piece of advice is to always remember that voting and education are ways of protesting in themselves.