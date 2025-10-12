Student Guide to UT’s Bus System

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Wow, I wish I knew that bus was cancelled 20 minutes ago, when I still had water left in my body” Me, on the first day of the semester

As a freshman from the suburbs of Houston, now attending the University of Texas at Austin, I realized in my first week that there are some aspects of living here in which I am out of my element. The biggest one is definitely the bus system. Since I reside in an off-campus apartment, but had only ridden public transportation once in my life (in a literal foreign country), these rides were both a brand-new world and an essential one. Fortunately, I have come to realize that the bus system is actually amazing if one learns how to utilize it, which is why I will be sharing my own personal navigation guide!

handy apps to download

The foundation of navigating this web of information is an easily accessible, constantly updated transportation app or two. On paper, some different transit apps are MUST-HAVES. In reality, or at least what I have observed, they are kind of useless beyond real-time tracking and super accurate bus time (which you can do on my favorite transportation app anyway). The real GOAT is Google Maps. Yes, unfortunately, we are all indentured servants to the government and capitalism once again, but it really is a great app. With Google Maps, all you have to do is search for your destination, then be slightly overwhelmed (but in a good way) at all the routes, especially my beloved connecting ones, that the app gives you. You can even filter between the best routes, least walking, fewest transfers, you can select when you want to arrive, and more. A personal standout, Least Walking distance features are a lifesaver when you do not want to overexert and pass out from heat stroke after the two hours you just spent doing absolutely nothing productive while attending another “required outing” for your useless discussion class.

ut specific shuttle routes

Ale de la Fuente, https://aledelafuente.myportfolio.com/

Another thing I had trouble with is the UT routes, and after asking around, it appears some others did too. So, all compiled, the UT shuttle route buses are: literally all the 600s. I am sure everyone has seen the 640 — which is the main one because it goes around the forty acres only — but some of the other routes may still be mental question marks. Well, unless they live off campus or want to go out somewhere farther, most people will really only have to use 640 to get around. Still, though, I hope that you can now see a 600-something bus and think, “ahh, that will take me to somewhere on campus.”

tips and tricks

Amazon Studios

Alright, I am finally at the section you painstakingly waited for. Based on my personal experiences, here are some tips and tricks I utilize every day.

Start walking to the stop 15 minutes before you have to.

Sometimes a bus will cancel a stop or route, or just be so delayed that you now must find an alternative route. Scenarios like this are a lot more common than people realize, and it is always good to have that extra time, so you do not panic as much and spend often-times-unnecessary money on an Uber or Lyft. If you are in one of those unexpected situations, use Google Maps to find a quicker, alternative route.

Put distractions besides your phone away and look out the window

A lot of buses do not read out stops as they are approaching, even though they are supposed to, and will go lightning fast past your desired spot if you do not signal to them that it … passed two minutes ago. To avoid that misfortune, make sure to keep your phone with the route and real-time bus tracking open, and also look out the windows so you can see the route in the real world. Be vigilant by looking between those two so you are sure they match and commit the visual, general/designated timing, and name of the stop location to memory for next time.

Be flexible

If you still miss the stop, get off at the next one and find a new route or walk back. If you are already running late and then get hit with a scheduled layover, ask how long it will take and either get out or stay and alter some other part of your planned route. If there is a detour, get more information about it from the bus driver and once again make your stay/get out decision. Most importantly, remember that walking, while annoying and physically taxing, is always an option and sometimes we do unfortunately have to use it (yes, we are both crying at the thought. It is okay, I am here for you).

epic outro

There is definitely more I could write about this topic, as I am very passionate about it, but there is also just too much to cover. Also, I think I would digress quite a bit and end up criminally oversharing with you to death before your midterms (oh, no! That would really suck). Regardless, I hope this inspired you to take that leap of faith into very successfully getting to your destination using the bus- stress free!