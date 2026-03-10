Spring Break in Mexico? These Are the Places I Actually Recommend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, when spring break approaches, it feels as though everyone just collectively decides to book a trip to Los Cabos. While it is definitely beautiful and I understand its popularity, Mexico is far more diverse and vibrant than one tourist-favored destination.

As someone who was born and raised in Mexico, I have had the privilege to experience the beauty in the various coastal cities and beaches that it has to offer. If you are planning an unforgettable spring escape and want something just as fun but more memorable and rich, then you are in the right place. I will walk you through the places I mostly recommend you visit instead of Los Cabos.

If you wish for energy without losing authenticity, Puerto Vallarta is for you.

Unlike some of the other polished and touristy feel of some spring break getaways, Vallarta still feels profoundly Mexican and traditional. You can spend the morning walking through cobblestone streets around the Malecón and visiting the local markets if you are looking for a shopping experience. If you want to immerse yourself in the amazing food, you can also find a large amount of restaurants near the Malecón, and finally end your night dancing at a beachfront club. Puerto Vallarta is heavily social but still soulful, with a nightlife scene that is lively but not chaotic, and with a mix of incredible food such as fresh ceviche and late-night tacos.

If your dream spring break includes unreal views, Cozumel & Playa del Carmen are for you.

Think: Caribbean waters without the madness and chaos of Cancún. With its beautiful views and as part of the Mesoamerican Reef System, Cozumel is known for some of the best diving and snorkeling in the world. It is also home to some of the most representative Mayan ruins, with the most significant site being San Gervasio, located in the center of the island. This palace is ideal if you want a mix of adventure, tradition, and beach lounging. Then there’s Playa Del Carmen, a vibrant and perfectly positioned place near some of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico. It offers white sand and turquoise water beaches, cenotes that you can actually swim in, and an international but still very Mexican nightlife. Here you can party hard and still have the opportunity to fully relax with amazing views surrounding you.

If you are a fan of tradition and classics, Acapulco is for you.

Before Cancún was what it is now, Acapulco was the most popular beach destination. Everyone wanted to visit, from Mexican families to celebrities to international visitors alike; Acapulco was the beach destination. There is something deeply powerful and unique about its energy. It is home to La Quebrada, where professional divers usually go to perform their sport in the most beautiful of places. This city feels nostalgic in the best way, and offers warm, pacific, swimmable waters while still upholding its reputation of a more local beach compared to other tourist-heavy resorts. Acapulco is a place that is less composed and more real, and sometimes that is all you need to make a trip unforgettable.

The reality?

Spring break does not have to mean the same resort, places, and same social media photos everyone else posts. Mexico has multiple coastlines and cultures to explore beyond Los Cabos. The Pacific and Jalisco feel different from the Caribbean and Quintana Roo, and that is exactly what makes it such a special destination for your break. If you plan on visiting, do it for the experience, not just for the trip checklist. Choose a place that offers exactly what you want and best matches your personality. Spring break there can be wild, but it can also be full of flavor and culture, and that is exactly the version of Mexico I want you to see!