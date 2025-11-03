Soundtrack to Fall: 10 Songs to add to Your Fall Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The magical appeal of Christmas aside, we all know fall as the most aesthetic season. Candles, pumpkins, and cinnamon—seasonal words that catch our eye as soon as August comes around. There’s just something about the essence of autumn that has us yearning for a warm, fuzzy feeling. If you’re anything like me, nothing sets the vibe better than a perfectly curated playlist. I’ve put together 10 of the most falling for fall songs I could find, so you have a little less work and a lot more enjoying to do.

apple cider – beabadoobee

Fall makes me want to ditch the e-readers and pull out a paperback, and what better way to do that than with a warm drink and music in the background?

Pretty Girl – Clairo

This one is for all you pretty girls with pleated skirts and tall brown boots sitting in your closets, waiting for leaves to fall.

we fell in love in october – girl in red

I might be a couple of days late on this one, but I’m sure most of you have heard it once already this week. It’s an obvious choice for a fall soundtrack.

cinnamon girl – Lana Del Ray

All the stirring emotions through this song will have you feeling like you’re standing in the midst of floating leaves: a magical experience.

Diet Mountain Dew – Lana Del Ray

This song is the perfect encapsulation of nostalgic love. What better season than fall to be caught falling in love?

Sweater Weather – The Neighborhood

Unfortunately, October in Texas does not scream sweater weather, but what fall playlist is complete without this classic?

coffee breath – Sofia Mills

I feel like lighting pumpkin-scented candles and slow dancing in someone’s living room every time I hear this one. It’s just a feeling I can’t explain, so give it a listen, and I promise it’ll be worth the experience.

Dark Red – Steve Lacy

Definitely a stray from the rest of the songs on this list, but trust me, if you’re into the whole tortured lover boy esque, you’ll love Steve Lacy.

champagne problems – Taylor Swift

I love the hazy feeling of this song. It makes me want to romanticize my procrastination and enjoy every moment of the day.

Heartburn – Wafia

This one was a little push I didn’t know I needed. It’s a soft and punchy song about heartbreak and moving on. A new season might be the perfect chance to start fresh.

Turn your phone on DND, silence the calls, and have the happiest fall. 🍂