Side-quests Galore: My journey in making the most of Austin

So recently, I’ve been hit with the sense that time is passing by way too fast. Between schoolwork, classes, clubs, and just the whole whirlwind of college life, I’ve really been stuck in my own little bubble. I realized I’ve been so caught up in the grind that I haven’t taken the time to actually experience Austin—this amazing city that’s right at my doorstep. So, I decided it was time to change that.

But here’s the thing—Austin is kind of underestimated. People know it’s the “live music capital” or that it’s booming with tech and startups, but beyond that, I feel like it doesn’t always get the credit it deserves. Everyone’s busy talking about other big cities, but there’s something so unique about Austin that’s easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. It’s not flashy or overwhelmingly loud like some other places, but it’s got this quiet, understated charm that just keeps surprising you the more you explore.

I started with something simple—coffee. Austin has a ton of cool spots to grab a cup, and each place feels like its own little world. Desnudo Coffee is this cozy, minimalist spot that’s perfect for catching up on some work or just people-watching. The matcha (shoutout) is the greenest of green and amazing! Prana Cafe quickly became one of my go-to places, especially because it’s all about wellness and plant-based goodness. I would describe it as a hippier Erewhon with slightly less expensive prices. Mozart’s is a classic for a reason: sitting by the lake with a hot cup of coffee and a pastry, watching the world go by—there’s nothing like it. And then there’s Merit, with amazing vibes and an even more awesome seasonal strawberry matcha. Every coffee shop in Austin seems to have its own unique personality, and spending time in them has been such a fun way to explore the city’s personality.

But coffee shops are just the tip of the iceberg. Austin’s charm is in its weirdness, its creativity, and the places you stumble upon when you least expect it. I’ve been introducing friends to Third Eye Lounge, the hub of millennial hippies. I’m definitely not one of them, but its cool to immerse in that culture. It has a Kava bar with its own meditation room, where the whole energy feels more like a retreat than just a place to grab a drink. One of those places that really encapsulates the spirit of Austin. It’s weird, it’s chill, and can feel kind of really… well – Austin; one minute, you’re sitting in a hippie lounge, and the next, you’re walking down the street and seeing something completely unexpected.

Speaking of unexpected, volunteering at South by Southwest (SXSW) this year was a whole new level of exploration. I wasn’t really sure what to expect from the experience, but I quickly realized it was a great way to dive into the creative heart of the city. Then, of course, the cherry on top was meeting Love is Blind stars Jess, Mica, and Marshall on the streets. And if that wasn’t wild enough, I also happened to fist bump Jenna Ortega at the premiere of Death of a Unicorn, and see stars like Paul Rudd and Will Poulter. These little moments—these unplanned, random encounters—really made me appreciate how unpredictable and exciting the city can be when you step out of your routine.

All of this has made me realize something important: it’s so easy to get stuck in the day-to-day hustle and forget to take a step back and really live in the moment. Austin has so much to offer, and sometimes it’s easy to overlook. It’s not the loudest or most talked-about place, but that’s exactly why it’s worth exploring. There’s always something new to discover—whether it’s the charm of a hidden coffee shop or a random, magical moment in the city.

So here’s my challenge—not just for me, but for anyone reading this: take a break from the grind. Step out of the bubble, even if it’s just for a little while. Go try a new coffee shop. Explore a part of the city you’ve never been to. You’ll be surprised at how much life there is outside the bubble—and how much more connected you’ll feel to where you live when you make the effort to explore.