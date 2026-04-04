Should Friends Become Roommates? My Personal Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I got to college, I’ve heard the ongoing debate about whether friends make good roommates. Some people argue that living together completely ruins a friendship, while others say it’s the best thing that could happen. All these mixed opinions circled through my head as I was about to sign my lease with my friends during freshman year. After only interacting with them for three months, I was nervous and didn’t know what to expect.

The summer before moving in, the nerves and excitement crept in. We made an official roommate group chat, started planning who would buy what, divided up supplies, and even began a countdown to move-in day. It felt like a team project, working together toward a shared goal. Still, I couldn’t help but overthink all the things that could go wrong, especially because of how much I valued our friendship. I didn’t want this decision to backfire on us. But despite the nerves, I was excited to take the risk and see what living together would be like.

After we moved in, my anxiety waited for something “bad” to happen, but it never did. I was thinking about the conflicts other people warned me about — the fights over dishes, loud noise complaints, or general clashes in personalities. Instead, it turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

Having people to talk to after a long day, to stay in with on the weekends when you don’t want to go out, to cook and bake with, and even just to sit together in comfortable silence has been incredibly comforting. Living together has strengthened our friendship in ways I never imagined. I know this sounds cringe, but my roommates feel like my family, and our apartment feels like a home. Having friends to talk to right across my room whenever I need advice or just want to vent has made college feel less overwhelming.

Of course, we’ve also learned to respect each other’s differences. For example, we all value having time to ourselves. If someone is visibly stressed and looks annoyed, giving them their own space is what is needed. When we know someone is studying for a test coming up, we all make an effort to keep the noise down. We’ve also had conversations about guests, cleaning responsibilities, and expected boundaries. But we’ve approached all of these with calmness and respect, always focusing on common ground. Empathy and communication are key when it comes to roommates.

Overall, I would always encourage living with friends, as long as you’re open to communication, compromise, and learning about one another. Living together is not about perfect relationships, but about enjoying each other’s company and navigating life together. College can be hard, but good company makes it so much better. For me, moving in with my friends didn’t just strengthen our friendships—it gave me a sense of community and family while being away from home, and I will always be thankful for that.