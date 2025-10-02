Shakespearean Archetypes: Who We Are in the Eyes of Shakespeare

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

They say that art imitates life. However, when it comes to the works of Shakespeare, it seems that life is slowly beginning to imitate art. For most of us, our first exposure to the playwright was during our high school days. Between acting out the tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet and reading through the comedic timing of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, we are all at least a little bit familiar with the mind of William Shakespeare.

While it might be the case that we’re all looking back at our ninth-grade English classes through the rearview mirror, it is my opinion that we are all much more exposed to Shakespeare than we realize. What if I said that we’ve all seen a healthy dose of Shakespearean tropes?

It might be relatively well known that West Side Story is an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, and 10 Things I Hate About You is derived from The Taming of the Shrew. But did you know that the early 2000s comedy She’s the Man was based on Twelfth Night or that Anyone but You (2023) features plot points from Much Ado About Nothing? The writings of Shakespeare are still so deeply interspersed in 2025’s pop culture scene that it’s easy to identify ourselves with his characters’ most recurring archetypes. Therefore, in the interest of finding out which of Shakespeare’s characters you resonate with, I present five of Shakespeare’s most notable players:

The Beatrice (Much Ado About Nothing) : While not a part of the twelve traditional archetypes, Beatrice is a warrior in her own right. Armed with subtle savagery and a superior knack for cleverness, she can hold her own in any battle of wits. While she might be incredibly blunt, her clap-backs are funny enough to make even the victim laugh.

While Shakespeare may have written over forty plays with dozens of characters, these are five of his most noteworthy. Which one do you most identify with? The Emilia, the Helena, or a mix of all five? I, myself, am a bit of a Beatrice.