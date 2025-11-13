SEXIEST MAN ALIVE: JONATHAN BAILEY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real — no one really agrees on who the “Sexiest Man Alive” is. But when People makes their annual pick, conversations are had, debates spark, and TikToks are being made. This year, though, history was made: our beloved Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey has been crowned People’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive. This time, I agree with People; they nailed it.

Bailey’s win is a significant moment for representation, inclusion, and progress. He is one of the few, if not only, queer and openly gay actors to ever receive the title. His recognition by People feels not only like a celebratory moment but a symbolic one. His win signifies a shift in how society views and defines masculinity, beauty, and attractiveness. For decades, the image of “Sexiest Man” has reflected a limited view of masculinity. One that is rooted in strength, silence, and traditional ideas of attraction that have left little room for authenticity or inclusion. However, times are changing, and with it so is our idea of “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Bailey himself has spoken about what the award means to him, saying “there is nothing sexier than progress” & “I know what it means, you know, for me — for little me—and also, for a lot of people out there.” He is not only acknowledging the impact of his win for himself, but also for others in the LGBTQ+ community who feel empowered, recognized, and celebrated by it. By embracing who he is, Bailey illustrates the idea that being a modern leading man doesn’t always have to be about fitting a mold; It’s about being genuine and comfortable in your own skin.

Of course, his recognition isn’t just symbolic; it’s also a reflection of his accomplishments and immaculate performances, which have captured audiences worldwide. Known most prominently for his breakout role as Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Bailey is also starring alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the upcoming musical adaptation of Wicked, as well as appearing in the blockbuster Jurassic World: Rebirth. It is no surprise that with the number of upcoming projects and memorable characters he’s portrayed that fans would spark a wave of excitement, praise, and support on social media when he was awarded the title. Many fans have taken to the internet, more specifically, Instagram and TikTok. Some of the top reactions included:

“What did men ever do to deserve this man?”

“Our diamond of the season”

“The peoples’ princess”

“Yes, yes, YES”

While many are celebrating Bailey’s win, not everyone agrees; in fact, some figures in pop culture aren’t being shy about their own hopes and ambitions to land the coveted title. In fact, no one has been as dedicated and vocal about their cause as the singer-songwriter Role Model. Also known as Tucker Pillsbury, the 28-year-old singer launched an aggressive public campaign to win the title of People’s magazine’s “Sexiest Musician Alive” in 2024 but was defeated by none other than Harry Styles.

There have been many comparisons from fans alike showing support, making playful comparisons to Bailey, and joking about his rivalry with People and Harry Styles himself. After all that campaigning, Role Model finally has his time to shine; he has been awarded People’s first-ever “Sexiest Man Alive Centerfold,” cementing his status as officially “Certified Sexy.”

This year’s Sexiest Man Alive title has been about more than just looks. From Jonathan Bailey’s groundbreaking win to Role Model’s humorously serious campaign, the magazine has sparked discourse, admiration, and laughter across the world. This year’s campaign has reminded us to celebrate authenticity, confidence, and the beauty of diverse identities and expressions. Whether readers and fans are swooning, teasing, or debating the title of “Certified Sexy” and who the “Sexiest Man Alive” really is, the title reflects more than that. It’s a representation of our fluctuating ideas of what beauty, charm, and sexiness mean in 2025.