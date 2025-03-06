Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
All right, all right. You’ve probably debated all of your friends on what’s better. “It’s Coffee!” “No, it’s matcha,” blah blah blah. Don’t waste your time arguing when you know matcha is the only right answer. Just send them this article. It’ll do the work for you. You’re very welcome. 

It’s effortlessly aesthetically pleasing 

Have you ever seen anything as vibrant and pretty as a glass of iced matcha? Any other basic drink just can’t compete. Its green color stands out and looks perfect from any angle.

You won’t crash out after 

Matcha has a slow-releasing form of caffeine that prevents you from having a caffeine crash after a few hours. You won’t feel that massive dip in the middle of the day with that pounding headache.

It’s healthier than coffee 

Antioxidants? Check. Boosts metabolism? Check. Reduces stress? Double check. Plus, it’s better for your skin than chugging espresso shots every morning. Just saying.

It makes you feel put together 

Who doesn’t love having a healthy(ish) drink in their hand while walking around campus? I personally can’t lock in without a cute matcha by my side. 

It’s hella versatile 

I can name a million different ways to make an iced matcha. If you don’t like matcha, you’re not making it right. 

Samurais Literally Drank It ⚔️

There’s no way you don’t wanna feel like a mf badass. Drink the pretty grass drink. 

It’s skincare in a cup 

Matcha’s anti-inflammatory properties help reduce redness and inflammation in the skin/body. It is high in antioxidants, which is perfect for reducing fine lines and wrinkles. It’s cheap Botox if you ask me.  

It’s the Perfect Excuse to Buy Cute Cups & Frothers ☕

I’ll admit, a huge part of my paycheck goes into buying cute matcha cups and whisks to make the perfect drink at home. But hey, I’m technically saving money because I’m not spending $10 on one cup a day! 

It’s a Natural Stress Reliever 🧘‍♀️

Matcha contains L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation without causing drowsiness. This helps reduce cortisol levels, prevents caffeine jitters, and enhances mood/focus. 

It’s the Green Flag of Drinks

Literally, the GREEN flag. I can’t see anything wrong with it. And don’t say the taste because you can make it taste AMAZING. There are no harmful side effects of having one matcha a day, but if you have a coffee every day…. have fun with that. 

