Seen on the Screen: Where Stories Meet Purpose at NBCUniversal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

For decades, NBCUniversal has been a driving force for young people across the globe. From the childhood classics we grew up with, to the stories we now seek out for connection, escape, and inspiration. Whether you were quoting The Office, lining up for Fast & Furious, or laughing through Despicable Me, chances are NBCUniversal helped define your screen life. But what makes the studio’s legacy so enduring isn’t just its catalog of hits, it’s the people and purpose behind them. As they put it: “At Universal, we believe that behind every film, campaign, and award lies a human story waiting to be told.”

That commitment to centering human stories is exactly what powers Seen on the Screen, a podcast hosted by Jacqueline Coley. Seen on the Screen isn’t about celebrity soundbites or red carpet gossip. It’s about process, impact, and the people behind the scenes. The show has featured directors like Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, Wicked), actors like Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Chevalier, Waves), and unsung roles like intimacy coordinators, casting directors, and social media strategists. What ties them all together is a shared purpose: to create something that resonates, represents, and reflects the world we live in.

Coley, a respected film critic and media personality, brings warmth, humor, and curiosity to every episode. Through her conversations with guests like Dwight Caines, President of Domestic Marketing at Universal Pictures, the podcast explores how film and television get made, beyond technical terms.

I recently had the opportunity to join a roundtable with Jacqueline and Dwight — an experience I truly appreciated. As someone just beginning to find my place in this industry, it meant a lot to be part of the conversation. I even got to ask a question that’s close to my heart: Has there been a specific project, campaign, or moment that made you think, “This is it, this is what I’m meant to do?”

Dwight shared three defining milestones: his early days as a researcher on director Antoine Fuqua’s first film, his work on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man in 2002, and most recently, the marketing campaign for Wicked. Each moment reflected a different stage in his journey, but all were united by a sense of purpose.

“Wicked was especially meaningful,” he said. “We had a diverse cast, the first disabled actress to play Nessarose, and a story about power and identity. It checked so many boxes. It had to resonate to hit the numbers it did, and it did. That meant something to me.”

Jacqueline’s reflection was equally powerful. She recounted how, early in her career, she wrote an article not about a movie, but about her attempt to get into a screening of BlacKkKlansman at Cannes. Years later, a film student told her that piece inspired them to apply to the same program she had been covering. “I basically have this job because I run my mouth about movies,” she laughed. “But it meant something to know that running my mouth actually helped someone else find their path.”

Those stories reminded me why I fell in love with media in the first place. I loved learning how many roles, from park interns to creative directors, are needed to make a project come to life. And more importantly, how those creative projects go on to shape how people see themselves, their communities, and the world. That’s why representation matters. That’s why the stories we tell are meaningful.

Another part of the conversation that stuck with me was the discussion of nonlinear paths. Dwight emphasized that most guests on the show have worn many hats: freelancing, interning, shifting roles, and finding new strengths along the way. One guest started as a theme park VIP handler and now leads digital campaigns, which shows that no experience is wasted when you’re building toward something bigger.

As someone passionate about storytelling, content strategy, and making an impact (not to mention trying to jumpstart my career), I left the roundtable feeling both inspired and energized. Seen on the Screen appreciates talent and honors process. It reminds us that every career has its twists, and every film is built from a patchwork of voices, dreams, and decisions. Each time Jacqueline closes out an episode, it leaves you thinking, about the industry, the people involved, and the purpose behind it all. Getting to learn about all this… kind of a magical thing.

For anyone dreaming of a creative career, or already carving their own path, Seen on the Screen is a reminder that every role matters, every story has weight, and joy and purpose don’t have to be opposites. They can (and should) co-exist.