“Scandinavian” Fashion Trends I’ve Been Loving As a South Asian

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

a love letter to south asian fashion for all my desi girls

I’m sure a good majority of us (especially my fellow desi girls) have come across the “Scandinavian Shawl” controversy that was a major topic of debate a few months ago on TikTok. If you haven’t, let me give you a quick rundown.

Essentially, a fashion rental company, Bipty, posted a TikTok discussing a certain “aesthetic” with a backdrop of a woman wearing a draped chiffon scarf with a sundress. The creator then went on to associate the style depicted in the picture as Scandinavian. Shortly after its posting, the video received backlash in the comments from South Asian women, who identified the shawl in the picture as a dupatta (a long scarf, usually made of chiffon, that’s draped across one’s shoulders and chest traditionally). This controversy speaks volumes about the long history of appropriation and mislabeling of South Asian culture to better fit Eurocentric norms. From the 2010s Coachella aesthetic with its use of bindis as costume decoration, to this “Scandinavian” shawl trend, we’ve seen the mislabeling and appropriation of South Asian fashion happen countless times.

However, it’s 2024 and as a South Asian woman, I feel as though it’s finally time to craft a love letter to the South Asian fashion trends that I’ve grown up with. Fashion is such a fun and unique way to express oneself, and all of these are gorgeous ways to not only honor one’s cultural roots, but to share with the world what the ”Scandinavian” aesthetic really is.

So, without further ado, here are some South Asian fashion trends I’ve been loving that I think you will love, too.

1: Microjhumke

Jhumke are a type of South Asian jewelry I’ve grown up with for almost all my life, and I’ve personally had so much fun incorporating them into my outfits (both South Asian and Western). Microjhumke are a special favorite of mine simply because they’re so small and dainty, and they can go with essentially any outfit. Not only that, but they’re an easy way to elevate an ordinary outfit and add that touch of desi girl to your everyday look.

2: Printed kurti’s

A kurti is essentially a top, usually made of cotton material, that can vary in length but is typically on the shorter side, stopping at about one’s upper-thigh area. They vary in style from sleeveless to long-sleeved. My favorite way of styling them as of late has been pairing a printed kurti with baggy jeans and a pair of jhumke. Something about that blend of traditional South Asian attire and Western streetwear is so cute and makes for an effortlessly chic look.

3: Dupattas with dresses

We’re making a quick trip back to our favorite Scandinavian trend: dupattas with dresses. I feel as though every desi girl’s mom did this at least once in the 90s (and even if they didn’t, we all know they would absolutely do the look justice). Pairing a plain chiffon dupatta with a maxi dress is such an elegant way to pay homage to South Asian culture through your outfit. Not only that, but there are so many ways to carry or wear a dupatta, and you can honestly never go wrong with any of them.

4: Gajre as an elevated hair accessory

Gajre are essentially small flower garlands that South Asian women wear in their hair. The vast majority of gajre I’ve seen have been worn around a bun hairstyle, which can vary from sleek to elaborate, and you’ll often see them worn at festive occasions such as weddings or dinner parties. However, I absolutely love the idea of wearing them with a relaxed or simple outfit combo. Whether you’re donning a maxi skirt with a cute baby tee or a simple trouser and button-up ensemble, adding a gajra to your hair is bound to elevate the entire look. Not only that, but it’s such an iconic and simple way to incorporate a bit of culture into your outfit.

The list of ways to incorporate South Asian culture into one’s outfits is endless, and this introduction is just scraping the surface. In the end, I hope this little love letter to South Asian fashion leaves all my fellow desi girls feeling more appreciative of the beautiful culture we were raised in and a little more inclined to switch out the classic chunky hoops for some jhumke instead.