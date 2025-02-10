This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

girl·hood

noun

the state or time of being a girl.

At least, that’s the official definition the word lends itself to from Google. My relationship with the word has changed over time. Girlhood used to be synonymous with playground dates, Barbie movies, and anything pink. Then, it transformed into YA novels, mall dates, and hating the color pink.

These days, Gen Z has coined specific ways to reclaim girlhood through trends like hot girl walks, girl dinners, and phrases like “I’m just a girl.” I personally find it comforting to see this movement gain traction, especially since the release of the Barbie movie. It’s helped me heal some broken parts of my childhood—when I suddenly developed a disdain for pink and couldn’t admit to ever liking Barbie movies, bows, or anything considered hyper-feminine.

Having a safe, judgment-free zone is vital for young women, especially college students and young adults on the precipice of womanhood. The line is fine, and it’s fantastic—really—that as a generation, we’ve carved out a space online where we can entertain, empower, and educate each other while navigating this transitional phase in life.

For me, communities like Her Campus have been integral to self-discovery in college. It’s not that I have anything against the co-ed organizations I’m part of—HC simply provides a space where I feel my most authentic self and can discuss the challenges I face as a young woman with peers from diverse backgrounds, all connected by our collegiate experiences.

What sparked this article for me was my own group of friends who have stuck with me since my freshman year of college. In the past, I struggled with female friendships for various reasons and often felt like I couldn’t truly be myself without coming across as a burden.

However, the women I surround myself with now have changed my view on friendship. I know that everyone is just a text or call away, and that even if my interests are a little niche or strange at times, they make me who I am. I’ve learned to love my imperfections because of them. I’ve grown stronger because, even when I was ready to give up on myself, they weren’t (even if it took a little coddling and arguing). I finally know what healthy communication looks like in friendships and how those difficult conversations make it all the more worthwhile.

My friends will always hype me up, even on my worst body-image days. And when I find myself crying over someone or something, all I need is a hug from them for a little extra strength.

While this may seem like a love letter to my friends, I know it resonates with so many others who have found their platonic soulmates through friendship. Girlhood goes beyond pretty pink bows, rom-coms, brunch dates, and TikTok trends—it’s about showing up when your friend needs you and staying even when things get tough.

So, to my friends who are reading this:

I always like to say that my parents set my standards for me.

But thank you for making sure I never let them fall.