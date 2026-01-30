Ranking Every New Movie I Saw In 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed film enthusiast, I love to tear apart and analyze any cinema you put in front of me. There is room in my ambivalent heart to be both cynically particular, but also permissive of some surface-level fun. So, with the end of the year and Oscar season right around the corner, I wanted to indulge in a brief tier list of all nine new films I watched in the big ‘25!

9th: The Minecraft Movie

This placement shouldn’t be much of a surprise… Did anyone actually expect this movie to be groundbreaking? To be fair, it is a children’s movie. I’m evidently not the target audience, as an almost-twenty-year-old female college student, so I don’t have too much of a leg to stand on here. In terms of an internet phenomenon, it did exactly what it set out to do. The movie generated an insane amount of social media coverage and reeled in boatloads of money because of it.

However, to dismiss all criticism of something because it is “meant for kids” is to discredit actual masterpieces. Avatar: The Last Airbender, for example, is a Nickelodeon cartoon enjoyed by all ages with eternally relevant themes and incredible writing. Just because something is “for kids” doesn’t mean it can’t be meaningful. Thus, this movie was an utter letdown bound to be forgotten. No one’s going to rewatch this a decade later with a warm, nostalgic fondness in their heart like Home Alone, The Goonies, or High School Musical. The plot is hollow and cliché, the CGI is abhorrent, and overall, The Minecraft Movie grants nothing of value to its viewers.

(And yes, I’m jaded because my theatre erupted in raucous applause every time Jack Black said a quip from the promos that had been reposted to shreds).

8th: F1: The Movie

As a casual onlooker of F1 races with a significant other who’s a bit more into it than I am, this movie was, at the very least, a fun date night. In my eyes, the target audience for this movie is racing fanatics and/or action movie aficionados, of which I am neither. It’s not a bad movie by any means, just nothing special–so much so that I have little to say about it. When the real F1 racers made their cameos, I pointed excitedly, and I enjoyed Damson Idris’ performance as the young and stubborn rookie, but with a predictable plot and an otherwise bland cast of characters, it was hard to get invested.

All in all, F1: The Movie is a good way to pass the time, but nothing memorable. The best thing to come out of this movie was the original songs.

7th: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

As a former weird kid, I really wish I could give this film higher than seventh place, but Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was lackluster. The only way to enjoy this movie is to bring a group of friends who all already have a general enthusiasm for the franchise, because if you’re going in blind… good luck. It’s simultaneously riddled with plot holes and jam-packed full of overwhelming lore from source material that is historically confusing. Sure, horror films aren’t known for their realism, but at least films like Scream can be understood by the general public without prerequisite knowledge to enjoy every cameo and easter egg.

But as contrived as the movie is, there are a few things that keep it afloat. For one, practical effects will always be a highlight. Five Nights at Freddy’s is known for its iconic mascot horror, and the animatronic designs were beautifully translated to the silver screen. Not only are they terrifying mirror images of their video game counterparts, but the casting of their voices was spot-on. Megan Fox was born to be Chica, Matthew Patrick is a fun, fan-favorite choice for Bonnie, and it was great to see Kellen Goff’s movie debut after so many years with the franchise.

So yes, this movie is nonsensical, but nothing beats giggling in the theatre with your friends, cracking jokes at how silly this movie is as you excitedly point out the stars of your online childhood.

6th: Materialists

A significantly less mainstream release, I chose to watch Materialists in theatres with my mom for a fun girl’s night out. With succinct and punchy writing that takes a dig at our materialist society, in this movie, we explore love through the unique lens of a matchmaker. It’s slow, it’s dreamy, and surprisingly contains kernels of wisdom that really stuck with me long after viewing it. The delectable visuals carry this film alongside its star-studded main trio–Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans – whose presence also played a huge role in my enjoyment.

I wish this movie generated the buzz it deserved. It’s aesthetically rich, features a strong female lead, and challenges viewers to be introspective about what they want from love. However, without spoiling too much, I do think Dakota Johnson’s leading lady deserved better than the ending she got. My queen shouldn’t have settled for a manchild when everything she had been dreaming of was in reach, even if they had history.

5th: K-Pop Demon Hunters

I watched this movie almost immediately after its release, not long before it skyrocketed in popularity, so I can confidently say I understand why it took off. I’ve always been a pretty big fan of Korean pop music, so when Sony (of Into the Spider-Verse fame) placed this elegantly constructed kids’ movie before my feet, I lapped it up. The stylized animation is energetic, every frame is bursting with character, the songs have been stuck in my head for months, the plot is exciting and essentially airtight despite its slight predictability, and I’ll NEVER say no to strong female friendships that kick butt.

I do have a bad habit of souring on franchises when they become too saturated, though. When I start seeing the AI-generated slop posts online or people trying to jump on the bandwagon to make a quick buck off crappy, unlicensed merch, I grow bitter toward the source material. Despite this, I’m still beyond happy with the success K-Pop Demon Hunters has brought its leading ladies and the continued acceptance of K-pop into the mainstream, something I once remember was mocked by my peers in elementary school.

4th: Wicked: For Good

I must admit, I’m biased here. My best friend Lucy’s obsession with this franchise definitely played a part in its place in this ranking. But you’re here for my opinions, so my opinions you will get!

Wicked: Part One and Wicked: For Good were more than just movies. They were all-encompassing cultural moments. That being said, many fans prefer the first movie over the second, and I can see why. There is a distinct tonal shift between the two. Wicked: Part One is much more whimsical and light-hearted, containing the stronger songs from the musical. Meanwhile, Wicked: For Good delves into some serious, overarching themes of discrimination, propaganda, and the nature of goodness. Personally, I didn’t mind this shift. I think it’s topical and displays a fun range of depth for this world and these characters. And on the subject of characters, Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda are impossible to hate. I love these girlies and their beautiful, complex female friendship both on and offscreen.

My main critique is one that the musical’s second act and Wicked: For Good both share: the odd pacing and lack of narrative cohesion. Since Wicked must fall in line with a pre-existing chronological sequel, it results in some odd attempts at connecting all the pieces, so it makes sense in the context of The Wizard of Oz. The biggest to me is the motivation of the Cowardly Lion. Elphaba freed you from literal slavery. Why are you so keen on tearing her down?

3rd: Thunderbolts*

An earlier 2025 release, Thunderbolts*, surprised me. To clarify, I’m not crazy about Marvel. I only recently binge-watched all the classics up until Infinity War because those around me were flabbergasted at the lack of superhero movies I’d seen. So in a rather short timeframe, I witnessed Marvel’s decline as the films deteriorated in quality. The trite dialogue got old fast, and original concepts were few and far between.

So when I went to see Thunderbolts*, my expectations were low. Needless to say, I couldn’t be happier to be proved wrong. This movie was a breath of fresh air. A new cast of characters, spearheaded by the lovely Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, was paired with revived comedy, an interesting premise, and a tender message that squeezed my heart. All of it made for an extremely enjoyable film that gave me hope for the future superhero movies. I just pray Marvel doesn’t take this lead and squash it to bits. Only time will tell… perfect love it.

2nd: Superman

What a year for superhero movies! And again, while I may not be a huge fan of the genre, Superman was REMARKABLE. James Gunn is a national treasure when it comes to these kinds of stories, crafting films with charm and extremely topical sentiments. This movie creates one of the strongest, most beloved Supermen you’ve ever seen. David Corenswet is a gem, and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane is equally as strong. Together, their dynamic is unmatched. The less mainstream the casting, the more I can dive into the world of a story, so I was elated to find I didn’t recognize any A-list celebrities among the cast.

Not only is the writing in this movie uniquely hilarious, but its themes are so, so powerful. One of my favorite things to come from Superman is the creation of an incredible role model for people around the globe. He is powerful and tough, sure, but he’s also human. He’s empathetic and kind. He’s patient. He’s altruistic. When compared to the brooding, morally grey antiheroes we’ve grown accustomed to, I’m eager to embrace this change.

Altogether, this makes for an incredibly easy investment in the character, and I can’t wait to see what Gunn does with Supergirl later this year.

1st: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

You might be able to sense a little trend in my favorite movies of this year: the more nuanced and topical the film, the more I appreciate it. Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment in the Knives Out trilogy, is no exception. This movie is as relevant as you can get, and then some. If you choose to take any of my blathering to heart, let it be this. You NEED to watch this movie.

If you know nothing of the first two movies, don’t worry. Each film can be viewed as a standalone work of art. Set in a small town church, Wake Up Dead Man takes us through a murder mystery draped in themes of faith and the power it wields over others, either for good (compassion, forgiveness) or for evil (manipulation, hypocrisy). Every character, every moment, every word is woven with meticulous nuance that adds to some sort of overarching theme, because in typical Knives Out fashion, every detail matters. Watching the puzzle unfold before our very eyes as the tale twists and turns provides endless excitement until the very end. This is one of the most rewarding watches I’ve experienced in a long time, and I truly can’t shut up about it.

Final Thoughts

Truth be told, compiling this list was tricky. Each movie offers individual value to its viewers. Some find their strength in being plain fun, while others are enlightening, so it’s hard to judge them side by side by the same metric. So I implore you, watch these films yourself! Be critical! Have your own opinions! Because there’s nothing more fun than being opinionated, and with many new releases on the cinematic horizon, I can’t wait to form many more this upcoming year.