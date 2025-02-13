PLATONIC SOULMATES CHANGED MY VIEW ON LIFE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

What is a soulmate? It’s a tough word to define, that’s for sure. It’s someone who understands you without even trying. You just click. Most people associate soulmates with romance and a lifetime of love. Half of that is true. The reality is, soulmates are not always romantic.

Most people go through many friends or friend groups when growing up. It is part of life; we change, evolve, and gain new interests. Regardless of the reason, earning a friendship is special. There is something especially beautiful about female friendships. The best memories and moments I can recall have been with the girls I am closest to.

We all have certain friends for certain occasions, from class friends, work friends, to going-out friends. But a best friend truly changes everything. These friendships evolve as we grow, but my favorite phase of my female friendships is now.

With my closest friends, I feel safe and understood. They taught me how to love myself when I felt less than and to laugh at the little things (usually until It hurts). I have traveled and seen the world with these girls. Silence feels comfortable with them, which, in my opinion, is a huge indicator of a strong friendship. If you can sit, do nothing, and feel at peace, then that is your person.

That being said, coming to terms with the fact that sometimes friendships fizzle out is difficult. At our age especially, we are constantly changing. Stability is not guaranteed. We study, travel, take jobs and internships—we grow up. Friends will not always grow with us, and that’s okay. One of my best friends from high school and my first two years of college is a great example. I have nothing but love and acceptance for what we have now. That doesn’t mean our split didn’t hurt, it was the worst heartbreak of my life. I cherish the memories made and the lessons learned with her will always stay with me.

Because I have come to this realization, I now appreciate my beautiful female friendships even more. I am happy to say I have a few platonic soulmates in my life right now, and I wouldn’t know what to do without them. All I know is that I love them deeply, and doing life by their side is the best.