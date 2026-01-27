WHAT PLOT CHANGES MEAN FOR THE NEW SEASON OF PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

SPOILER WARNING to those who haven’t finished the latest season of Percy Jackson and The Olympians TV show and books.

With the final episode of the hit series airing just this past Wednesday, January 21st, I’m left thinking, theorizing, and reflecting on what the ending means for the future of the series. For those of you who are just as obsessed with this series as I am and have read all the books, you may have noticed some drastic changes they made in the adaptation. The number one being the plot twist ending of the season two finale; rather than Thalia being honored by Zeus for her sacrifice (protecting her friends against the Furies), it turns out she was being punished for her defiance (not joining her father in the war against Kronos).

Why is this such a big deal?

Well, it raises the stakes. Percy and the gang have even more reason to fear Thalia and her decisions. The resentment and anger she aims towards the gods is valid. In the books, Thalia being turned into a tree is Zeus’s last-ditch effort to save the only daughter he has, but in the show, they’ve now removed this sliver of redemption. Why shouldn’t Thalia join Luke? Why wouldn’t she hate the gods who essentially trapped her as a tree for a couple of years because she refused to be a pawn in their war against Kronos? Percy doubts her intentions, and maybe we should too?

Does a new season mean new lore?

We’re entering uncharted territory here. The TV series will be the first adaptation to portray the events of book three in Riordan’s series, The Titan’s Curse. As expected with adaptations, we can never truly expect them to be lore-accurate and exact replicas of the source material. The TV series has shown that they aren’t scared of shying away from the books, especially to further their story. In the new season, Percy already knew Tyson was a cyclops from the beginning. During the siren scene in Episode 2, Percy was tied to the boat instead of Annabeth, and there was no underwater bubble scene. Additionally, in the series, Annabeth and Luke knew they could bring Thalia back with the fleece, but it was a complete surprise in the books. Needless to say, many aspects of the story have been changed. While some of this may be attributed to the difference in medium and time constraints, one has to wonder just how far they’re willing to change the lore?

What does this mean for our beloved characters?

Percy

I think that Percy’s character journey has progressed immensely since season one. He is no longer a young, uncertain demigod. Instead, he is a seasoned fighter, a leader, and a loyal friend. His relationships with Annabeth, Grover, and Tyson showcase just how deep his love, loyalty, and intrinsic need to protect his friends go. We see it showcased across multiple points in the show, most prominently when Annabeth is hurt and he gives the fleece to Luke to save her. Does he know that Luke will save her versus running off with the fleece? No, he doesn’t; to him, there was no other option.

With the introduction of Thalia, I expect there to be a lot of beef between these two heroes. Percy is already distrustful of Thalia from the start. He believes the great prophecy might be about her instead, which, to him, I can imagine, is bittersweet. Not only is she a child of the big three, but she is also best friends with Annabeth and Grover, and she has reason to hate the Gods. A triple threat, as he says in the books, they could either be best friends or each other’s worst enemies.

Thalia

I think that the changes they’ve made in the show fundamentally alter her character arc. While I believe she’ll very much still be the independent, brave, temperamental character we know and love, I have to think about the fact that the fundamental part of why Thalia doesn’t join Luke is because she doesn’t fully believe in his message. As much as Thalia resented Zeus for his parenting (or rather lack of parenting) and turning her into a tree, she didn’t hate the Gods in the same way as Luke. She didn’t want the full destruction of Olympus.

Now, I think things are up in the air. Will her resentment of the Gods grow? How hard would it be to convince her to join Kronos when the Gods have proven to be neglectful, tyrannical, and vengeful? Is her return that of a hero—or a match waiting to be set off?

Luke

The new changes to the series seem to make Luke’s hatred of the gods seem more justified, forcing us to contemplate whether Luke is right. He isn’t some “overdramatic” young adult complaining about his parents; instead, he is someone who witnessed just how cruel the Gods can be. He is grounded in the belief that he can make the world a better place for demi-gods.

As far as character arcs, the show’s portrayal of Luke is that he is resentful, somewhat unhinged, dangerous, and conflicted. Conflicted when it comes to his emotions, his morals, and his view of what is right and wrong. While he might be on the path to becoming a greater threat in season 4, I wonder if a redemption will still be possible? If episode 8 is any indication, my guess is that the confrontations will only get more intense from this point forward.

Annabeth

In the series, Annabeth is portrayed as the strategic mind of the group, wise, and a bit guarded. There is a heavy focus on her relationship with her mother, Athena, and her longing for her approval and recognition. Her fatal flaw, hubris, is showcased in the show through her actions and belief that she can outsmart challenges, other heroes, and the Gods themselves. We see this in season two, episode 5, when she is almost killed by the sirens in an attempt to trick them and gain her mother’s favor.

In regard to her dynamics with other characters, I expect the tension between her, Thalia, and Luke to grow. Not only does she have to face the fact that one of her best friends is spearheading Kronos’s war, but her hero figure, whom she thought was gone forever, has come back under less-than-ideal circumstances. On top of that, one of her most trusted figures, Chiron, whom she looked up to, has lied to her about the circumstances in which Thalia disappeared. What does this mean for her and Chiron’s relationship? Her sense of security at camp? And how will she manage the tension brewing between three of her best/oldest friends?

Final Thoughts

Overall, I’m pretty satisfied with the adaptations of the books so far. Are they entirely book accurate? No, but I still find the series to be entertaining, fresh, and an interesting portrayal of some of my favorite characters. I’m excited to see what the third season entails and how the relationship dynamics will change between each of the characters, especially with the introduction of this major plot twist.