Overcoming My Annual Summer Dread

With summer rapidly approaching, I feel flooded with an overwhelming feeling of dread to leave college. Although always drawn to a long break from school, this marks a rapid lifestyle change.

Preparing for summer break can be a stressful endeavor in college as it involves moving, a shift in routine, unstructured time, and less independence.

For me, the reality of my college friends going our separate ways for a couple of months is a hard one. It can be exceedingly difficult if you don’t want to revert back to past unhealthy relationships whether that be your high school friendships or within a dysfunctional family.

Additionally, the accessibility to resources like a gym in college promotes a healthier lifestyle that I fear will fizzle out upon my return home. Not to mention, the way in which college packs your time and there is always something to do right in front of you. Now, shifting back to a calm family environment feels very underwhelming and hard to entertain yourself.

Further, college is commonly the first time people gain independence from their family which I think can foster much growth in a person. However, during summer many students return home and live with their parents again, which I feel almost backtracks the progress made in being more self-sufficient as an individual.

To address my worries, I have formulated some productive tips to avoid the downsides that can come with returning home on summer break.

I think it is key to keep yourself busy with work, time with friends, internships, etc. This will help you regain some structure which can be pivotal in feeling more fulfilled during that time. It also helps to get you out of the house and grants you some time away from family if that is an overwhelming environment for you.

Another tip is to minimize “brain rot.” Laying around in bed all day on social media and not taking care of yourself is a fast track to feeling unhappy and unmotivated.

Lastly, selectively choose the people you want to spend time with. Do not fall victim to hanging out with people who bring negative energy to your life. You’re not obligated to spend time with anyone you don’t like. Find your community at home.

If summer dread is something you experience, I hope this helps you overcome it and enjoy your break!