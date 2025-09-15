ONE SMALL FISH IN A BIG OCEAN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life before coming to a four-year public university was blissful. I attended an all-girls high school, graduating with just 46 students, including myself. I was incredibly close to all of them, so transitioning to a large school like the University of Texas was intimidating. I was so accustomed to being part of a small, tight-knit community that I immediately craved sisterhood as soon as I stepped onto campus. While I felt academically prepared, I knew I had to be proactive in finding my place socially.

I began looking into different spirit organizations, hoping to find a group of girls who would support me academically, help me grow as a person, and teach me how to be comfortable in my own skin. With this in mind, I applied to multiple organizations, determined to find a home.

By the end of the week, I had been rejected from all of them. One rejection email after another. To make matters worse, I also tested positive for both the flu and COVID. It was my first time being seriously ill away from home, without my parents by my side to help. The combination of everything felt overwhelming, and I began questioning everything.

In that moment of frustration, I sent my parents an emotional text message. My dad’s response surprised me and shifted my perspective:

“You were a bigger fish in a small pond, now you are one small fish in the ocean. Welcome to adulthood.”

He didn’t say this out of spite or to diminish what I was going through, but because it was the truth. Transitioning into adulthood isn’t easy. Neither is facing rejection—especially when you’re used to excelling in a smaller environment. But I realized that I was putting too much pressure on myself. I may be one small fish in a vast ocean, but my work ethic is still pushing me ahead of so many people at the University of Texas. Adulthood is challenging, but learning to navigate setbacks is essential for growth.

I know that not getting into a spirit organization might seem insignificant, but for me, it was an important part of finding my place socially. A part of adulthood is learning to move past these moments—whether it’s not getting into an organization or learning how to take care of yourself without relying on others. It’s about recognizing that what feels overwhelming now won’t always feel that way.

Looking back, I now understand that I’m capable of handling far more than I thought. We all hit brick walls, but overcoming them makes us stronger. More than anything, we have to keep pushing forward, using our work ethic to navigate the challenges of adulthood.

I once knew what it felt like to be a big fish in a small pond. Now, I know what it feels like to be a small fish in a big ocean. And I’ve learned that perseverance is everything.

So keep going. Don’t let the challenges of adulthood shake your determination—I know I won’t.