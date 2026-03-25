NEWEST ALBUMS OF FEBRUARY 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You definitely heard that Harry Styles, one of the most well-known pop singers in the world (like he even needs an intro), recently released an album. I’m sure you’ve heard about Bruno Mars’ new Romantic era, too, as he already has a tour starting soon. Many popular artists released a new album in February 2026; some of them hadn’t even released an album in years.

So let’s talk about the artists who decided February was the month to show the world some new music.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. – Harry Styles

This album has a pop style that draws heavily from disco while keeping that playful and nostalgic feel. His lyrics are definitely emotional, but they are meant to be interpreted as a celebration of joy and romance. Using the influence of disco to be uplifting, the lyrics focus on self-expression and exploring love and freedom. The modern upbeat vibes allow a listener to enjoy the music without needing to know the emotional depth of the lyrics. But, if you love analyzing lyrics (like me), go for it! If this album intrigues you, Harry is set to tour soon.

Wuthering Heights – Charli XCX

Made for the film Wuthering Heights, Charli XCX’s newest album dives into how love works in a hyperconnected world. Charli XCX’s music uses abstract lyrics and a hyperpop influence to showcase her futuristic and bold songwriting. The title references a classic Gothic novel known for intense relationships and emotional turbulence. The album is supposed to be seen as an exploration of these intense emotions, blending romance and chaos with modern pop.

The Romantic – Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars’ The Romantic has melodic and catchy lyrics that are influenced by his signature retropop and R&B style. The difference here is that the melodic feel sounds like classic soul music from the 70s. This album is definitely another emotional one, but the groove is most unique here. The album is meant to make you feel confident in love and romance, rather than mournful. If this album interests you, Bruno is set to tour soon as well!

Cloud 9 – Megan Moroney

This country album is pretty different from the other artists’ works mentioned here. Megan’s Cloud 9 features straightforward, easy-to-interpret lyrics that are relatable to those in all sorts of relationships and situationships. This album emphasizes the emotional highs of relationships, but also doesn’t fail to include the themes of heartbreak typical of country music. Megan’s catchy melody and compelling narratives show emotional honesty.



Perhaps these artists aren’t your cup of tea, but many other artists have released albums last month, too. There are way more than four genres of music out there, so feel free to research smaller names, find out where and when they’ll perform, and support local artists! Support all artists!