NETFLIX’S ONE DAY: MY FAVORITE REPRESENTATION OF SOUTH ASIANS IN HOLLYWOOD

Emma Morley isn’t just a love interest—she’s a breakthrough in what South Asian representation can look like

In 2024, Netflix released a limited 14-episode romance-drama series called One Day. Without reading anything about the show or watching reviews, I decided to give it a shot—and it ended up being one of the best series I’ve watched on Netflix so far. What truly made it stand out to me was the portrayal of Ambika Mod’s character, Emma Morley.

For those who don’t know, Ambika Mod is a British South Asian actress who made her breakthrough with One Day. Her character meets Leo Woodall’s Dexter Mayhew, and the series follows their intertwined lives through an on-again, off-again relationship spanning decades. It’s beautifully written, emotionally devastating, and full of quiet moments that feel deeply human.

But for me, the magic was in Emma herself—a South Asian woman shown as funny, smart, messy, desirable, independent, and deeply real. Her ethnicity is a part of who she is, but it’s not the whole story. And that, for once, felt groundbreaking.

Finally, a South Asian Character Who Just … Lives

The writers didn’t make Emma’s entire personality revolve around being South Asian—which matters more than some might realize. As a brown girl myself, I’m used to seeing characters whose whole existence on screen is centered around their culture, their family’s expectations, or the immigrant struggle. And while those stories have value, they aren’t everyone’s story.

Emma’s background is only mentioned once in the show. It’s subtle, respectful, and not at all forced. Throughout the series, we see her doing things like meeting Dexter’s parents, partying, dating, and making life decisions without it turning into a cultural crisis. These are things many South Asian kids experience—and sometimes even hide—because so often, the world assumes our families are all the same: strict, traditional, and hyper-controlling. But that’s just not always true.

Seeing Emma navigate life with that quiet sense of normalcy made me feel seen in a new way. It reminded me that South Asian characters don’t need to be “exotic” or “in conflict” to be interesting. They can be complicated, romantic, flawed, and beautiful—just like anyone else.

Redefining Beauty and Desirability

Also? Emma gets with a very attractive man—and not just once. Leo Woodall’s Dexter is dreamy and charming and falls head-over-heels for her. And it’s not a “quirky best friend” situation or a “look how progressive we are” kind of love story. He genuinely loves her. She’s the one.

And honestly? That matters. Ambika Mod is stunning, but she doesn’t fit the narrow, Eurocentric beauty standards we often see in romantic leads—especially in Hollywood. So seeing her as the center of a slow-burn love story, as someone deeply desired and unforgettable, felt revolutionary in its own quiet way. Representation in love stories isn’t just about being there—it’s about being wanted.

Not Every Brown Family Is the Same

When we compare One Day to other shows with South Asian leads—like Never Have I Ever—the difference becomes even clearer. I liked Never Have I Ever, but it definitely leaned into the stereotypical Indian family dynamic: overbearing mom, high expectations, and sneaky dating. And while that’s relatable for some, it doesn’t reflect the full spectrum of South Asian experiences.

My family, and many of the South Asian friends I grew up with, didn’t fit that mold. Our parents weren’t perfect, but they weren’t caricatures either. They didn’t forbid parties or dating or enforce ridiculous rules. We lived in the in-between space of tradition and independence and figured it out as we went. Emma Morley feels like someone who lived in that space, too.

Why It Matters

To some, Emma’s character might not seem groundbreaking. But for girls like me, she represents something we rarely get: the freedom to exist on screen without explanation. One Day didn’t tokenize her or try to educate the audience about her background. Instead, it let her be herself—and in doing so, it allowed many of us to see ourselves as the main character, too.