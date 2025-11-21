My High School College Plan Didn’t Quite Go That Way

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many students applying for college, I came in with a plan – or at least I thought I did.

There’s been a lot of stigma surrounding students who don’t graduate within four years. They’re often seen as lazy, lost, or behind. I’ve experienced this firsthand and have watched others go through it as well. These discussions happen mostly online, where people mock students and fictional characters for taking longer to graduate. A recent example is Jeremiah Fisher, from The Summer I Turned Pretty, who required an extra semester to graduate. People mocked him online for the right and wrong reasons, as he should have checked his emails more often to realize he needed to take additional classes. However, there is no shame in needing more time to complete a college degree.

When I chose my major and planned my years, I stuck with it because that’s what my teachers had drilled into me since high school. After a year at community college, I realized that my path into nursing was no longer what I wanted. The classes felt boring and like a chore. I started to wonder if I was doing this for myself or for the person I thought I was supposed to be at 18. So, I decided to switch schools and pursue an entirely new major, which might seem like an impulsive choice. It happened after a great deal of thinking about what excites me, the kind of life I want to live, and what truly matters to me in the long run. With that decision came the realization that I might not finish college in four years, and that used to scare me.

When I transferred to the University of Texas, I had planned to graduate on time or even faster, but the transfer created extra work for me. I wasn’t really absorbing the material because it just felt like another task to check off. I realized it wasn’t worth rushing through, especially if it meant sacrificing the experience and knowledge I need for my field. Taking an extra semester didn’t seem like a big deal if it meant I’d be better prepared for my career. While many students may feel pressured to graduate quickly due to the high cost of college, if you believe that taking an extra semester or two will benefit you, it’s crucial to weigh your options and make the best decision for yourself.

It’s perfectly normal to take more time in college. In fact, it’s more common than you might think. People take longer to graduate for various reasons, such as working to pay tuition, transferring to a different program, dealing with health issues, or simply needing a break from their studies. College isn’t a competition; it’s a journey of growth and learning. My own path simply took a different route. I’m not a failure because I changed majors and transferred schools, even if it takes an extra semester or two to finish. At least I’m moving toward a future I’ll be happy with, instead of chasing a degree that didn’t inspire me.

If you find yourself in a similar situation or are thinking about making a change, know that it’s completely okay. Take all the time you need, as this journey is about learning and personal growth. College is an opportunity to explore new ideas and experiences, so it’s essential to approach the process with an open mind and allow it to unfold naturally before you leave and venture out into the world.