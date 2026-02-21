My Obsession With Reddit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no surprise that everyone is obsessed with Instagram and TikTok, but my personal latest social media obsession is Reddit. I started using it last summer, mostly out of boredom, and now I find myself checking it every day. I can scroll for hours and still find something new. It is not only entertaining and addictive to browse, but one can also genuinely learn useful and relevant information. Unlike other platforms, it thrives on unfiltered and honest discussions. Reddit contains thousands of subreddits, or topic-based forums, for literally everything you can think of, whether it’s a specific niche or a general topic, offering a unique balance that attracts all types of users. Here are some specific subreddits I recommend checking out:

r/UTAustin The UT subreddit is perfect for discovering new on-campus spots, university news, policies, and answers to common student questions. Oftentimes, people give advice on registration, campus events, professors, housing, or any UT-related advice. Students, alumni, and incoming freshmen all form part of the community, exchanging useful information relevant to their UT experience. Even though it’s anonymous, it acts like a group chat where all Longhorns support each other. r/todayilearned Being one of the most popular subreddits, r/todayilearned is where people write interesting facts they’ve recently discovered. It might seem random, but browsing through it can be surprisingly educational. One post could cover a local news story, and the next might introduce you to a strange insect you’ve never heard of. There are no designated topics or themes, allowing it to be a unique community where everyone becomes more knowledgeable. Learning doesn’t feel forced, like it may feel when learning in school or from a textbook, but rather natural and conversational. It’s a simple and low-effort way to learn more about the world around us, including politics, science, history, and countless other topics. r/beauty If you’re into hair, makeup, skincare, nails, or anything beauty-related, whether you are a beginner or an expert, trust that there is a place for you here. In an era dominated by influencer-curated feeds and paid advertisements, this is a space that feels refreshingly real. Users ask questions about products, swap recommendations, and post honest reviews about treatments and brands. People with different skin types, budgets, and beauty routines all come together to help and uplift one another. Any TV show subreddit Back when season 7 of Love Island USA was trending during the summer, every morning before work, I would tune into Reddit to check what people were talking about. It suddenly became the place for live reactions, social media updates, new ships and theories, and shared excitement among viewers. Almost every TV show has a subreddit, making it fun to share your experience with fans online. And, if none of your friends are watching the same show as you, it’s a great way to connect with people who are just as invested.

Overall, Reddit stands out as one of the most informative social platforms, without sacrificing its entertainment quality. Whether it comes to advice, random facts, gossip, or recommendations, Reddit has it all. Instead of prioritizing perfectly curated aesthetics, it highlights reality and niche shared interests — something much needed in today’s social media landscape.