My Hinge Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s sit down for this one, my loves. In a previous article, I mentioned that I would never download any dating apps. But on one spontaneous late afternoon, I decided to download Hinge for the fun of it and see where it would take me. I’ve heard many horror stories and a sprinkling of good ones, so why not see it from my point of view?

Let’s say these past two months have been among the most outrageous times of my life. Not an exaggeration—well, maybe a little. But it’s certainly been an interesting period. So, let’s dive into it.

Firstly, when setting up what others would see, I found it so difficult to think about myself. I was scrambling with my friends to figure out what I should say in my responses, which photos I looked best in, or what would catch someone’s attention. It was probably the hardest thing about Hinge—simply just thinking about myself. But as I went to see who liked my profile, what responses caught their attention, and which photos they liked, it started to feel fun.

Now, let’s discuss the matches I received and analyze what went wrong:

) Dating Intention? On your profile, you can choose the type of relationship you’re seeking from available options. I mainly focused on short and long-term relationships, leaning toward the long term when considering a guy. But as I got matches and talked to a few of them, I realized that many people’s stated dating intentions on their profiles don’t actually match what they want in person, and it all felt so confusing. ) Matching, But No Response? When I matched with some guys, they didn’t reply afterward. It was like just scrolling through Instagram, liking photos. If that’s what it’s going to be, I could just scroll through Instagram and like guys’ photos instead of spending time scrolling and using up my limited likes. ) SNAPCHAT? This is a personal preference, but honestly, I could be having such a great conversation with someone, then they have the audacity to ask for my Snapchat. We are in 2026, guys! What happened to: What’s your phone number? What’s your Instagram? If you want a relationship, I don’t think Snapchat is the way to go. “Most Compatible Matches” IS NOT ACCURATE AT ALL. Hinge says, “We think you and this person are a compatible match,” but then I scroll through their profile, and they are literally not? Based on their religion or political beliefs, it is the opposite of what I am looking for in a guy. Then, in my conversations with some of them, I get the most boring, basic responses I have ever seen.

Anyway, I don’t think Hinge is so horrible; I feel like I’ve gained a lot of insight into what I want in a person and the confidence to talk to people I wouldn’t have usually spoken to. But I do think it could be better, because right now, it almost feels like no one is looking for an actual relationship. Everyone seems to want to talk, but when it comes to a real connection, it always fails. Even if you think everything is going right, don’t be a fool. Something is going to go wrong.

So, perhaps I will try another dating app and see how it compares!