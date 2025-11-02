Look Out! It’s Supergirl (2026): Not Your Average Superman Movie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From the moment she crashed into the Fortress of Solitude in Superman, I loved Milly Alcock’s characterization of Kara, so you can imagine how ecstatic I was when the Supergirl (2026) movie was announced. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a live-action Supergirl, with the most recent being Melissa Benoist from the Supergirl TV show and Sasha Calle from the Flash movie. However, I do think this is the first time we’ve seen a Supergirl like this: a party girl who spends her time getting drunk out in space and is a little too laid-back with her dog. Even so, I believe that this movie reveals a hidden depth to her character, but I’ll talk more about that later.

If you’re just as excited as me, then you’ve come to the right place. Here, you will find out what to expect and everything you need to know about Supergirl.

Synopsis

Letterboxd has Supergirl‘s official synopsis as: “LOOK OUT. While celebrating her 21st birthday, Kara Zor-El travels across the galaxy with her dog Krypto, during which she meets young Ruthye Marye Knoll and goes on a ‘murderous quest for revenge.’ ” This synopsis lets us know several things: Kara is roughly ten years younger than Superman, the movie will take place in space, and she doesn’t seem to have Superman’s moral compass. All in all, it’s a very interesting setup for the movie. I especially like the change from Superman’s “Look Up” to Supergirl’s “Look Out” – subtly showing off Supergirl’s more direct and powerful personality.

Release + Cast

Supergirl is set to release on June 26th, 2026, just a little less than a year after its predecessor, Superman -perfect for another superhero summer. The main cast is relatively small, with Milly Alcock as Kara, as seen in Superman, and Eve Ridley as Ruthye, the young girl whom Kara joins on her quest. You might recognize Alcock from the TV series Sirens, while this is Ridley’s first major role. Otherwise, the cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills—the man whom Alcock and Ridley’s characters are seeking revenge against—David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze (Kara’s parents), and Jason Momoa, once Aquaman, now returning to DC in a cameo as Lobo. Furthermore, unlike Superman, which was directed by James Gunn, Supergirl will be directed by Craig Gillespie, who also directed movies such as Cruella and I, Tonya.

Comicbook Inspiration

As you might know, Supergirl was originally going to be titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. This is because the movie is actually based on a comic book with that very title. Luckily, I happen to own that comic book, so I can tell you everything you need to know. Without spoilers, I’ll say that the movie will likely take place entirely in space, but on various planets as Kara and Ruthye follow Krem’s trail. Also, while it’s highly unlikely that Superman will show up, even for a cameo, there is a chance that there will be references to him—even if just as casually as Kara saying something about “her cousin.” And if Craig Gillespie keeps the same ending, we just might see the debut of a new Supergirl look! Personally, I really like this comic because it truly has some beautiful art, so I’m really hopeful that the movie will be able to accurately portray the more intricate scenes. Plus, this comic happens to be a mini-series, which means the whole story happens within a single book. This means the movie will likely not directly lead into another storyline. However, the character Lobo wasn’t in the comic, so it is also likely that Gillespie has his own twist on things. All in all, even if you’re not the biggest Supergirl fan, as a comic book beginner myself, I highly recommend this comic book.

