LIVE SHOWS: ARTISTS THAT DESERVE MORE ATTENTION

How an artist performs live lends so much to their overall artistry. With the evolution of live music and its following, expectations for performance skill are just about level with the music itself. I think how artists choose to perform, go about their concerts, and their vocal talent is often what allows certain careers to soar, not just their recorded tracks alone.

Chappell Roan, for instance, opened for Olivia Rodrigo in 2022. While she was definitely already on the track to fame, this spotlight on her music and personality boosted her career. And just a month ago, she wrapped up her sold-out “Visions of Damsels and Other Dangerous Things” tour, performing for more than 40,000 people at each show. Just as she did, I hope to see the following openers and small artists I’ve seen live come into their fame and get recognition for their insane live performance artistry.

Hemlocke Springs

In October 2022, her song “Girlfriend” went viral on TikTok. This October, I had the privilege of hearing it live in Brookside at the Rose Bowl as she opened for Chappell Roan. Hemlocke Springs brings individuality and genuine entertainment to the table. I honestly had no idea what to expect from her performance, given that I’ve only known a little bit of her online presence. I can now say that it is a replica of that, just emphasized in the best way. With a synth-pop style, she sings with unique yet strong vocals. In each song, she maintains the same energy no matter how tired she is from going full-out. I would say she brings her songs to life on stage, sounding about the same as her recordings, but ten times better.

Jessica Pratt:

At her Historic Scoot Inn show last April, she sat down with a guitar and three band members and performed an absolutely magical set. The simplicity let her vocals shine; she sounded identical to her recorded music. Jessica Pratt’s music is indie folk with such a unique tone that just feels warm and soft. Her talent allows for no additions needed, simply her calm presence that matches her music perfectly. Even if you aren’t into folk music, the lyricism and depth of her songs make her worth recommending, especially for the fall and winter seasons.

Ravyn Lenae:

Her performance style and voice are truly entrancing. The passion she has for her art is so clearly visible through the way she performs. Opening for Reneé Rapp on her Bite Me tour, she had her band, mic, and powerful expressions that shone over the audience. I was most excited for the R&B/soul singer’s best-known hits, Genius and Love Me Not, but I left with a plan to get to know her entire discography. Apart from her talent across the board, her outfit and personality added even more to the performance. I was disappointed to see many people not show up for her as an opener before the main show, but they definitely missed out.

Rachel Chinouriri:

At the Empire Control Room venue in Austin, British indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri became one of my favorite artists. She most definitely captures the audience with her powerhouse vocals, but her stage presence takes her all the way. Her vulnerability before each song, sad or upbeat, really added to the moment and connection to the music. Being able to connect with a crowded room is difficult, but she does it so well.

Reneé Rapp

In terms of vocal capabilities, I think there is no doubt that this former Broadway star can sing. Regardless, I’m genuinely floored each time I hear a live version of anything that comes out of her mouth. During soundcheck of her “Bite Me” tour, she typically pays homage to R&B and pop singers with beautiful covers that show off her range. She loves to put a spin on her own singles with new runs or extra melodies, which is always a highlight of seeing her live. It excites me when an artist loves their work and connects with their audience so deeply that it shows in every aspect of their concert, which is what Reneé does so well.