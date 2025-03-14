This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

I have always enjoyed a movie every once and a while, but this year introduced me to my addiction: Letterboxd.

In simple terms, Letterboxd is an app where you can rate movies. Although a very small concept, I have become completely obsessed with it, and subsequently movies. From witty one-liners to deep analysis, I started looking forward to finishing movies, just to have the satisfaction of logging it on the app. And beyond these reviews, I started watching video essays and edits, and reading other’s reviews of any given film to truly understand and consume every bit of it. Thanks to Letterboxd, I’ve been able to have a real appreciation for film as both an art and genre.

Before this, I never fully appreciated the experience of cinema. Now, even though it sounds pretentious, nothing beats watching a film in a theater. The score, cinematography, and story are heightened to the extreme, truly capturing the essence of the creation. Letterboxd has allowed me to expand my tastes and truly become my own worst enemy—a film bro.

I’ve come to care about scripts and actions, and I love watching different styles of film stand out amongst renowned directors like Wes Anderson and Greta Gerwig. Although I do love silly, non-sensical films here and there, I formed an admiration for the craft of acting and screenwriting as a whole. I’ve also started to get excited about award shows, and getting to see if my favorite movies and actors get recognized, or even awarded for their work.

There is an unmistakable feeling of watching a film for the first time and instantly knowing, just from the first couple of minutes, that it will change my view of the world. I remember watching Everything, Everywhere, All at Once (EEAO) for the first time. I saw this movie in the theater, and was completely blown away by how unique and astounding it was.

Seeing EEAO win so many awards and get so much well-deserved praise was incredible to witness. Although I’m still salty about Jamie Lee Curtis winning over Stephanie Hsu, I’m still overjoyed over the pure love that is so clearly flowing throughout the movie. I consider myself so, incredibly lucky to have experienced every event and action surrounding it live, as it was happening.

For a quick self plug, my Letterboxd is @calicoclitter. My current top four movies are: Little Women, It Takes Two, Paddington 2 and But I’m a Cheerleader.