Literary Rebellion: How Banned Books Shape Society’s Most Important Conversations

Books serve as a gateway to valuable knowledge, raising the question: who has the right to limit access to that knowledge? An epidemic of banned books is sweeping the nation as classics like To Kill a Mockingbird are being pulled from library shelves due to the diverse literature in educational settings.

As books continue to be banned, particularly in Texas, it exposes deeper societal divides and conflicting values. Yet, even in the face of these restrictions, the debates surrounding banned books underscore their critical role in shaping society’s most crucial conversations. According to PEN America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness for the protection of free expression in the United States, they recorded more than 4,000 instances of banned books during the first half of the 2022-23 school year. Florida and Texas are at the forefront of book bans, but the issue has now spread to 41 states and 247 public school districts across the country. Just last year, 10 largest Houston-area school districts joined what many critics are calling a modern-day ‘witch hunt’ for banned books. Overall, Conroe ISD banned 59 books, more than any other district.

Of the banned books, 37% featured characters of color or themes of race, while 36% included LGBTQ+ characters or explored related themes. These bans often target stories that reflect diverse identities and experiences, raising concerns about the erasure of marginalized voices.

Why Are Books Impactful for Students?

In my experience, books introduce us to thought-provoking scenarios we might never imagine. For instance, during my junior year of high school, I was assigned “The Handmaid’s Tale” in my Literature class. I was already intrigued because the book had been gaining considerable attention that year, making it feel especially relevant. As I turned the pages of this dystopian world, it resonated with what I was already witnessing in reality: the struggle for bodily autonomy, the fight for feminism, and the pursuit of liberation through personal identity. The novel felt like a lens, magnifying these issues in both its fictional society and the world around me. Banning books limits intellectual freedom, which is the right to access information and express ideas, even if they challenge dominant beliefs or norms. Book bans often suppress voices and perspectives that are crucial for a well-rounded understanding of the world.

Ripping novels like “The Handmaid’s Tale” from library shelves not only restricts this access but also silences important conversations about autonomy, power, and societal structures. This act of censorship diminishes our understanding of complex issues and stifles diverse perspectives. As literature reflects the struggles and triumphs of humanity, banning these works ultimately undermines our collective ability to learn from the past and envision a more informed future. In a society built on the principles of free expression, it is crucial to defend the right to read and engage with all voices, even those that challenge our comfort.

For me, it became clear that book bans don’t protect children—they limit their learning. By restricting access to diverse stories and perspectives, we deprive students of the opportunity to engage with complex issues and develop critical thinking skills. In an article by Sydney Kelley, she stated that the most banned book of 2022 was Gender Queer, an autobiographical graphic novel by Maia Kobabe that explores the journey of growing up through a gendered lens. Kobabe touches on a range of experiences, from grappling with discomfort around gender identity to navigating romantic crushes. Kobabe emphasized the importance of making books like Gender Queer accessible, explaining in an interview that, for queer, trans, and nonbinary youth, media is often one of the most valuable resources for exploring their identity and finding answers to personal questions.

The banning of books, especially those that represent marginalized voices, raises serious concerns about censorship, equality, and intellectual freedom. Literature plays a critical role in shaping our understanding of the world, offering diverse perspectives that challenge us to think critically and empathetically. Restricting access to these stories limits education and silences voices that deserve to be heard. It’s essential to recognize that books are gateways to growth, offering readers the opportunity to explore their identities, confront uncomfortable truths, and gain a deeper understanding of society. Rather than protecting children, book bans deprive them of the knowledge and perspectives they need to navigate the world.