‘La Causa’ Was Built on the Silence Woman Carried

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 18th, Dolores Huerta, co-founder with Cesar Chavez of the United Farm Workers Association, shared on her socials being a victim of sexual assault by Chavez after the New York Times published their multi-year investigation into sexual misconduct by Chavez.

For decades, the name Chavez was synonymous with ‘La Causa,’ the struggle for dignity, fair wages, and the rights of the most vulnerable. However, the New York Times investigation revealed a darker reality that existed behind the picket lines. According to the report, Chavez engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse and grooming, targeting young girls and women within the movement.

Huerta, now 95, confirmed these findings with her own harrowing testimony. In a statement posted on her social media, she revealed that she has kept this secret for 60 years because she believed that “exposing the truth would hurt the farmworker moment I have spent my entire life fighting for.” She described two specific encounters in the 1960s where she was pressured and forced against her will, which resulted in two pregnancies. She hid the pregnancy by wearing baggy clothes and ponchos and then arranged for them to be raised by others.

The internal conflict Huerta faced between her personal trauma and the survival of the movement is just one example of the hardship women face, not only in leadership but every single day.

As a first-generation Chicana student, I remember learning about Chavez and Huerta back in my history class in 2020. They were the first leaders I learned about who looked like me, and their accomplishments were an inspiration as they were a demonstration that the impossible was possible together. The United Farm Workers movement was truly a huge accomplishment for the Hispanic/Latinx community, and despite being a team effort, Chavez became the face of it. He represented much more than that in my community; he represented a chance for change.

With that being said, it is deeply upsetting to see the harm Chavez has caused the women and girls who were close to the movement. It is truly unimaginable the pain these brave women had to endure in silence due to the fear of disbelief from others at the time and now. Not to mention feeling forced to remain in silence for fear of the impact this news could have on the Hispanic/Latinx community.

Although Huerta faced backlash and skepticism, resulting in her social media comment being limited, a broader movement across the nation for accountability has begun. In California, the Governor, Gavin Newsom, signed legislation officially renaming “Chavez Day” to “Farm Workers Day.” Shifting the focus from individuals to the people it served, while being conscious of the recent news.

In Chicago, the “Libertad” mural features historical figures such as Frida Kahlo, Malcolm X, Rosa Parks, and the Rev. Martin Luther King, was found with a fresh coat of green paint where Cesar Chaves was once present. A Park District spokesperson confirmed they had removed Chavez from the mural, saying in a statement: “The Chicago Park District takes recent allegations of misconduct by Chavez seriously… and are conducting a district-wide review of any other park feature that may honor him. Where appropriate, we will take further action consistent with our values and standards.”

Chávez’s actions have impacted the United farm workers image to a high degree. However, it is important to remember that the true strength of ‘La Causa’ was never held by just one man, but by the thousands of workers who marched for their dignity. The bravery of Huerta and the other survivors only confirms this.

By holding Chavez accountable by removing Chavez’s name from our street and mural, we are not erasing the history of the movement; rather, we are making room to honor the survivors who sacrificed a lot to build it. Moving forward, as a nation, we must commit to ensuring that no leader is ever again considered ‘too important” to be held accountable.