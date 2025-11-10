Is it Too Early to Celebrate Christmas?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are coming to you live, through text, of course, to solve the age-old dilemma: Is October through November a time window too early to start celebrating Christmas? WHEN is the “proper” time to start celebrating? Despite its surface simplicity, further research shows this problem as anything but. Thus, to get our own greedy hands on this case, we are interviewing the world’s most famous and prominent opinion leaders, here and now.

Let us take the microphone over first to Awesome Roommate #1!

First interrogration: year-round

Me: Roommate #1, do you think anytime in October through November is too early for some St. Nicholas Celebration?

AR#1: No. Because I believe we should celebrate Jesus all year.

Me: Um, anything else?

AR#1: No, that’s it. I also really like Christmas.

Me: That is exactly what I expected you to say. Thank you for your time.

Second Interrogation: Strict Cutoff

Me: So, what about you, roommate #2?

AR#2: Hah! That rhymed.

Me: Okay…

AR#2: Well, I feel that starting celebrations in November is okay. Any time before that is too much, I think.

Me: Why do you feel that November is the cutoff?

AR#2: It’s closer to December, so it feels more acceptable.

Me: Sure, thank you for your time.

Uncertainties and Answers

Summarizing the results from these two key opinion leaders, Christmas celebrations can start around one month in advance, but the discussion gets heated on the specifics from there. The important fact I could not help but think about is that both interviewees are Christian women. They have celebrated Christmas their whole lives and will continue to do so with all the passion and knowledge of sure, eternal worshippers.

Another fact, I am not Christian and so do not worship Christmas like the roommates and most other Christians do. I more so regard it as a time that legally creates a break from all the burdening duties life places on me. As time passes through Christmas, my mental state becomes freer. I suppose in that aspect, Christmas can be said to hold some secular significance for me.

Answers and Certainties

Not long ago, my answer to the question “Is it Too Early to Celebrate Christmas?” would always be answered: “Yes,” but I now do not think so in black and white. Christmas is a time of meaning for everyone (at least in the majority of countries like the United States). My meaning is momentary relief, and for others it is salvation.

People will disagree and agree on an exact celebration day, but I believe we can all agree on the valid significance of any meaning. In my opinion, the most magical thing about beliefs is the magic of their foundations and experiences. If listening to some Mariah Carey makes you feel motivated enough to wake up early and perform the best you ever will, then by all means, go for it.