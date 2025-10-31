Is it 2015 Again?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who was 8 years old in 2015, I honestly don’t remember too much of the year itself besides going to elementary school and being very excited to get my ears pierced. However, I was a dedicated MyLifeAsEva and Wengie viewer, and did see quite a few Musical.ly videos. The bright colors, distinct Instagram filters, and catchy pop music of the Internet from that time have become part of what I now associate with my younger years.

Opening up social media this year has seemed like a revival of the mid-2010s. The return of the Cotton Candy Frappuccino in April, sorority rush vids attempting to recreate the mannequin challenge of 2016, and, of course, Kylie Jenner releasing her King Kylie line. It’s almost left me wondering if we’re going back in time, or at least, looking for another time.

Historically, nostalgia was viewed as a negative, and when initially discovered, it was seen similarly to an illness. Due to further research, though, nostalgia has been seen more positively, as an inescapable part of being human. In more modern times, nostalgia has been part of pop culture — hearing your grandparents discuss how things were “back in their day” is a stereotype for a reason, and people often view the past as better than the present, explaining the idea of rose-tinted glasses. Today’s mid-2010s resurgence isn’t the only time nostalgia has been a cultural phenomenon, not even the only time in my lifetime.

In 2020, the Y2k style was seemingly inescapable on TikTok, with Juicy Couture tracksuits, Playboy bunnies, and references to Mean Girls all over the internet. Even as the style has been critiqued as not being representative of actual Y2k fashion, instead a convoluted mixture of different styles from different periods of time, the popularity of the trend demonstrated a desire to look at the past, especially during a time of uncertainty.

I’m certainly not the only one who has noticed these kinds of trends — brands have also leaned into this kind of nostalgia-based interest. Over the summer, Hollister released a collection echoing their clothing in the 2000s, featuring embroidered denim shorts and Babydoll tops. The viral Katseye x Gap ad marked a return to Gap’s dance-based marketing used in their older ad campaigns, combined with a 2000s hit. And this October, Victoria’s Secret, whose fashion show received a mixed reaction last year, advertised a return to the blowouts of the older 90s and 2000s shows for their 2025 runway.

Knowing that nostalgia is big, why is it so popular? One major idea is that it links us together. People my age and older who were online remember King Kylie and her Snapchat stories and recall seeing the buzz about the Cotton Candy Frappuccino when it initially came out. The form of connection sparked by having a shared past is an easy way to bond. Additionally, nostalgia has also been shown to provide benefits like a more positive mood or increased self-esteem, according to psychologist and author Dr. Clay Routledge. Nostalgia boosting connection, mood, and confidence would help explain its dominance in society, especially during times of uncertainty or conflict.

Even though nostalgia has its benefits, it also has its negative aspects. Researchers found that nostalgia causes people to feel increased loneliness, especially on days they were already feeling alone. Nostalgia is also linked to a lack of progress, as fixating too much on the good old days stops someone from moving forward.

Ultimately, it seems hard to pin down whether or not nostalgia is good or bad, but either way, it is a part of life, and a popular one at that. There are good parts of the past, but it’s important not to remain blinded by them and to know there will likely be great things in your future. While I (and the public) might reminisce about the trends of the mid-2010s, I look forward to seeing what comes next.